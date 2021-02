WAYCROSS — Mrs. Marjorie Clark, age 76, of Waycross, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2021. Visitation will be at noon, Thursday, February 25 at St. Paul New Life Church, 1736 Georgia Avenue, Waycross. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Richmond Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Charlotte, North Carolina is in charge of arrangements.