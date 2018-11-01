VALDOSTA — Marilee DePratter Meeks, 90, died Friday morning, May 21, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Valdosta. Mrs. Meeks was born and raised in Brantley County but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was retired from King Edward Cigar Factory. Mrs. Meeks was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She enjoyed eating catfish and spending time with her family and church family. Mrs. Meeks was preceded in death by her parents, Albert DePratter and Nancy Harris DePratter; daughter, Virginia Gail Humphries; sisters, Alberta Roach, Louise Cox, and Annie Mae Wainright; and brothers, Calvin and R. J. DePratter. Survivors include two children, Elaine Welch of Valdosta, and Jimmy Arrington of Waycross; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorialization is by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.