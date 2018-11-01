Marijuana Plants Are Confiscated

E.C. White Lane Man Arrested As Lawmen

Investigate Reported Domestic Dispute

Officers investigating a report of a a domestic dispute in the 200 block of E.C. White Lane Tuesday wound up confiscating 20 marijuana plants and arresting a 39-year-old man, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Kelly Wade Strickland, who lives in the 200 block E.C. White Lane was charged Tuesday with manufacturing marijuana and possession of marijuana, Skerratt said.

Strickland has bonded out of jail, he said.

On Tuesday between noon and 3 p.m. Detective Blake Lewis investigated a report of the discovery of marijuana growing at a residence on E.C. White Lane, Skerratt said. He said personnel dispatched to the domestic argument call had found the plants.

“After they learned Strickland was growing marijuana, with consent they searched the home and found 20 marijuana plants, seeds, baggies and a horticulture book on how to grow marijuana,” said Skerratt.

Deputy James Cox, Deputy Daniel Guest, Detective Jake Griffin and Lewis were involved in the case, he said.

Skerratt also reported an investigation into an apparent theft in the 8000 block of Old Nicholls Highway. He said that between June 25 and Wednesday a Rolex watch has gone missing from a residence, presumed stolen.

Cpl. Craig Colley investigated.