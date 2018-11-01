ALBANY, Ga. — Marie Faulk Tuten, 85, of Albany and formerly of Waycross, assuredly entered into heaven Monday morning, May 18, at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in High Point, North Carolina, to the late Raymond and Elva Marie Killingsworth Faulk. Mrs. Tuten moved to Waycross in 1956. A loving wife and mother, Mrs. Tuten excelled in her role as a homemaker. Once the children were grown, she worked for the Waycross School System until her retirement in 1992. She was an active member of Second Baptist Church and the Celebration Choir in Waycross. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Geneva Winner and Joyce Gruenberg. Mrs. Tuten had a great sense of humor, stood up for and with her family, and was such a sweet lady. She lived as a wonderful and true example to her children and grandchildren, is dearly loved and will be missed by many. Mrs. Tuten is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Derwin Tuten of Albany; four cherished children, Linda Floyd of Albany, Gail Tuten-Campbell (Jimmy) of Saluda, South Carolina, Kenneth Tuten (Jackie) of Lexington, South Carolina, Susan Bailey (Juan) of Chuluota, Florida; eight grandchildren, Cleve Harris (Jenna), Josh Floyd (Allison), Brad Tuten (Rachel), Brandi Tuten Beaudry (Aaron), Thomas Tuten, Christina Tuten Brundage (Spencer), Preston Bailey, Jacob Bailey (Lauren); 10 great-grandchildren, Samantha Harris, Mckenzie Harris, Tommy Harris, Anna Leigh Harris, Wyatt Floyd, Wrenn Floyd, Chloe Beaudry, Carson Beaudry, Bailey Tuten, Milla Tuten; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23, in Greenlawn Cemetery. For those unable to attend, Mrs. Tuten’s service was live-streamed. You may access the webcast by clicking the link that will be uploaded to her obituary on the Miles-Odum Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Baptist Church “TV and Video Ministry,” 301 Tomberlin Road, Waycross, Georgia, 31503. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.