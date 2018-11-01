Maribel Perez Rios

BRANTLEY COUNTY — Maribel Delgadillo Perez Rios, 41, died Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, at Memorial Satilla Health following a sudden illness. Mrs. Rios was born in Mexico but had made her home in Brantley County for the past 20 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served as a reader during church services. Mrs. Rios had formerly worked with Live Oak Homes performing many different tasks. She is remembered by her family as a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband, Jacinto Rios of Brantley County; four children, Adrian Rios, Brayan Rios, Stephanie Rios and Jesus Rios all of Brantley County; a grandson, Lawson Marcelo Rios; her parents Jose Franciso Delgadillo Baldenz and Maria de la cruz Perez Aguire; a sister, Gisela Delgadillo Perez of Mexico; two brothers Juan Delgadillo Perez of Waycross and Luis Alonso Delgadillo Perez of Mexico; a niece Aleyandra Silva Delgadillo of Mexico and nephews Jose Luis Silva Delgadillo, Cristian Delgadillo and Josue Delgadillo both of Waycross. A Rosary Service and visitation were held Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Music Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass was at 7 p.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at St Joseph Catholic Church. Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

