WAYCROSS – Margaret Louise Blackburn, 88, died Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native of Tallahassee, Alabama, a former resident of Waverly, Georgia, and was a longtime resident of Ware County. She was the wife of the late Emmett O. Blackburn and daughter of the late Clarence Vivian Barker and Lovie Lou Holley Barker. She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Allen Patton Jr., a sister, Vernelle Goodwin, brothers, Donald Barker and Charles Barker, and a step-son, James E.”Jim” Blackburn Sr.

She was a former sewing machine operator with a sewing factory and was a Charter Member of Comfort Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Jane Taft; four step-daughters, Sandy Blackburn and Sue Welch (husband, Lewis), both of Waycross, Jeane Myddleton (husband, Jimmy), of Greenville South Carolina, and Jill Tompkins (husband, Dan), of Emigrant, Montana; a step-daughter-in-law, Bonnie Blackburn, of Waycross; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Comfort Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, ℅ Terry Deal, 301 Monocure Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.