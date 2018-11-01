LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Mrs. Margaret Ann Taylor, 83, departed this life Friday, June 18, 2021, in MeSun Health Georgia, after an illness. Mrs. Taylor was born March 14, 1938, in Waycross to the late Harrison Williams, Sr. and Janie Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harrison Jr., Billy, and Homer Williams; one sister Doris Gray; and two sons, Michael and Mitchell Taylor. Mrs. Taylor attended the public schools of Waycross and graduated with honors from Center High School Class of 1957. She was a faithful member of Taylor Chapel Baptist Church, Millwood (the Forks) until moving to live with her daughters (Zeneth Carter and Judy Taylor). She retired from Reedville Headstart School as a school teacher. Mrs. Taylor leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted children, Majorie Way (Jay), Marcia Taylor, Judy Taylor, Timothy Taylor (Evon), Cosmo Taylor, Zeneth Carter (Derrick), and Cedric Taylor (Anitra); grandchildren, Andrea Thomas, Elijah Taylor, Shameka Pridgen (Raymond), Tryphena Eady, Jazmine Taylor, Krystal Andre’ (Markes) Nifertia Howard, Dreshon Carter (Kia), Joshua Taylor (Maddie), Jordan Taylor, Camry Taylor, Zierra Carter, Zurell Taylor, A’zaria Carter, Harmony Gilley, and Michael Taylor; three sisters, Josephine Baker, Denise White (Rhonell) and Janet Brown; one brother Robert Williams (Joanne); numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell Street, where Bishop John Moss is the pastor. The Rev. Kenneth Price will bring words of comfort to the family. Friends are being received from 6 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 25, at the home of Robert and Joanne Williams, 604 Sergeant Street. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau Street. Interment will be in Taylor Chapel Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Music Funeral Home.