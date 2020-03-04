March 4, 2020

Jalontae Charquez-Bennett Dukes

WAYCROSS — Jalontae Charquez-Bennett Dukes, 19, died suddenly Friday morning, February 21, 2020, at his residence in Waycross. He was born in Waycross to Charles Vernis Dukes Jr. and Katrina Bennett Dukes. Jalontae graduated from Ware County High School in 2019. He was a member of the Ware County Rifle Team for three years and JROTC. Jalontae was currently a student at South Georgia State College where he was enrolled as a chemistry major. He was a precious, curious child who loved to draw and play video games and basketball. His dream was to become a pharmacist. He loved his family deeply, and he was loved by many. Jalontae was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles V. Dukes Sr., and his aunt, Angela Green. Survivors include his parents, Charles Vernis Dukes Jr. and Katrina Bennett Dukes; three siblings, Ahlivia Dukes, Jacayden Dukes, and JaNolan Dukes; special brother, Hunter King; maternal grandparents, Frankie and Eula Bennett, of Waycross; paternal grandmother, Johnnie Joyce Green; aunts and uncles, DeWayne Bennett, Princy Riggins (Tommy), Sheinita Bennett McCauley, Roderick Dukes (Samantha), Alexis Dukes and Scheryl Dukes; first cousins, Dominique Jackson, Rashard Jackson, Quamashae Riggins, Janya Kitchen, and Jabazz Green; and numerous other relatives. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Robert ‘Bobby’ William Johns Sr.

WAYCROSS — Robert “Bobby” William Johns Sr., 70, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, of an extended illness. He was surrounded by family members as he passed. Johns was preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Gordon Johns and Frances McEvan Johns, his maternal grandparents, William Davis and Pearl Harper Davis, his parents, Edward Louie Johns Sr. and Myrtice Davis Johns, two sisters, Mary Frances Crawford and Peggy Ann James, one brother, Gerald Arthur Johns, one niece, Sharon Rose Crawford, and one nephew, Thomas Preston Crawford Jr. Survivors include his wife, Donna Rigdon Johns; a daughter, Sandi Jo Carter (husband, Paul Lee Carter); a son, Robert William Johns Jr. (wife, Caryn Callahan Johns); three grandsons, David Daniel Carter, John Luke Carter, and Asher Paul Carter; a brother, Edward “Eddie” Louie Johns Jr.; five nieces, Leslie Lewis Holland, Robin Johns Horne, Cindy Doneji Johns, Peggy Delores Crawford, and Jennifer James Johnson; three nephews, Gerald Lawrence Lewis, Edward Louie Johns III, and Benjamin B. James. A lifelong native of Waycross, Johns was born on September 15, 1949. He started working at the Waycross Journal-Herald at the age of 12 in 1962 and continued to work there until 1968. He attended the Waycross City Schools, the Catholic school and graduated from Waycross High School in 1968. Upon graduation, Johns enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam. While serving his country, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Rifle Marksman Badge, and a Combat Action Ribbon. He was proud to be a Marine. Johns returned home in 1970 where he met and married his wife of 48 years. He worked at several places in Waycross before becoming an employee of the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He worked at the Waycross Post Office for 23 years. He lived and raised his family for most of his adult life in the Jamestown area of Ware County. Diversity was the name of his spiritual upbringing. His grandmother Johns was a Catholic. His mother was a Mormon. Johns attended a Pentecostal church for most of his youth and he married a Baptist. He and his wife accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior at the First Christian Church in Waycross. An avid Georgia Bulldog football fan, he looked forward to college football each fall. He loved to hunt and fish and continued to fish until 2017. Johns loved animals and always had a dog of some type as a companion. He leaves behind a toy Maltese, Dixie Mae. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Music Funeral Home. Ashley Corbett will conduct the service. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received family and friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Music Funeral Home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Michael Lewis Davis

PEARSON — Michael Davis, 66, of Pearson, passed away, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Georgia. He was born January 15, 1954, in Coffee County, son of Melvin Lewis“ Dick” Davis and Betty Jean Corbitt Davis. He was a prominent farmer, poultry and cattle producer in the Harmony Grove community. Davis enjoyed woodworking, singing and anything to do with horses and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a Sunday School teacher and active member of Lang Country Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carey Corbitt Davis. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Davis, of Pearson; three sons, Matthew Davis, and fiancée, Amelia Daniel, of Pearson, Mike Davis and his wife, April, of Woodstock, Georgia, and Curt Rodriguez and his wife, Jennifer, of Axson; a daughter, Sheila Sholtis, and husband, Tim, of Manor; stepchildren, Justin Fender and wife, Allyson, of Willcoochee, Brian Fender and wife, Brandi, of Willacoochee, Melissa McKinnon and husband, Barton, of Newton Grove, N.C.; four brothers, Larry Davis, and wife, Betsy, of Manor, Timothy Dale Davis and wife, Alphine, of Manor, Lester Davis and wife, Becky, of Pearson, George Davis and wife, Aleta, of Pearson; two sisters, Brenda Stone, of Pearson, and Lessie Youngblood and husband, Wallace, of Pearson; 12 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at New Harmony Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Clyde Purvis officiating. The Eulogy was given by his daughter, Sheila Sholtis. Special music included “Suppertime” and “Lights of Home” rendered by Diane Chambless and Anita Strickland with Chambless accompanying on the guitar. “Going Home” was rendered by Christy Youngblood with Harriet Youngblood accompanying at the keyboards. “When the Saints Come Marching In” was offered as a congregational closing song with Christy Youngblood leading. Soft music for the prelude and postlude was by Harriet Youngblood. Interment followed in New Harmony Grove Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Jody Stone, Craig Stone, Marshall Davis, Andrew Davis, Timothy Davis, and Danny Davis. Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.

Danny ‘FatBoy’ Thomas

WAYCROSS — Danny “Fat Boy” Thomas, 69, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness. Thomas was born in Ware County to the late Hiram Thomas and Cleo Chancey Thomas. He was a retired truck driver with AirCo Welding Products and a member of Zenith Baptist Church in Manor where he served as a deacon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Barbara Cox, Van Buckhalter, Frankie Thomas, and Penny Thomas. Thomas is survived by his wife, Judy Grant Thomas, of Waycross; three sons, Paul Thomas (Penny), of Waycross, Chuck Thomas (Cheryl), of Millwood, and Matt Thomas (Amber), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Bruce Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Christian Frick, Caden Thomas, and Mason Thomas; three siblings, Roger Thomas (Chachi), of Manor, Johnny Thomas (Becky), of Millen, Georgia, and Scharlett Arnold, of Jesup; his beloved dog, Prissy; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Zenith Baptist Church in Manor. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Robin Michelle Spence

MERSHON — Robin Michelle Spence, 48, of Mershon, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness. Born March 3, 1971, in Waycross, Spemce was the oldest daughter of Don and Linda Bennett Spence. She had lived in Vidalia, Baxley, Waycross and Lawrenceville where she graduated from Parkview High School. She and her family moved to Pierce County in 1996. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the Seeking Sisters Sunday School Class. Spence enjoyed riding and driving her golf cart for countless miles and was the overseer of the house duties and cleaning. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, the Rev. Lehman and Myra Brooks Spence and Newell and Oletha Raulerson Bennett, and two uncles and an aunt, Nelson Bennett, and Dan and Jeanette Bennett. Survivors include her parents, Don and Linda Spence, of Mershon; two sisters, Gail Lee (husband, Leslie), of Blackshear, and Mandi Jacobs (husband, Jonathan), of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her nieces and nephews, Kalynne Hiers (husband, Caleb), Gracie Stafford, Zach Lee, and Maegan Lee, all of Blackshear, and Tyler Jacobs, Chris Jacobs and Matt Jacobs, all of Ponte Vedra, Florida; her aunts and uncles, C.B. and Jann James, of Waycross, Eddie and Diane Bennett, of Mershon, and Virgil Lee Bennett, of Alma; special friends, Jennifer Cason and Jessica Kicklighter, both of Blackshear, and Terrie Rawls, of Waycross; and many cousins and other relatives and friends. A funeral took place at 3 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating. Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery. The family received friends on from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church. Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the First Baptist Church Seeking Sisters Sunday School Class, the Enriched Sunday School Class, and the James Dixon Supper Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, Georgia 31516, or Ramah Cemetery Fund, 3434 W. Horseshoe Road, Blackshear, Georgia 31516. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Malcolm Wesley Walker

BLACKSHEAR — Malcolm Wesley Walker, 80, of Blackshear, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Riverside Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Blackshear to the late John L. and Maggie Beulah Peacock Walker. A 1957 graduate of Blackshear High School, Walker was a successful Agri businessman, but also a selfless community volunteer who never hesitated to leave his farm to answer a call as a mainstay in the Hacklebarney Volunteer Fire Department. He was the recipient of the Farmer of the Year for 1977 and also for 2017. “The generosity he has extended to his community, notable achievements in agriculture, and his devotion to his family are just a few of the outstanding qualities of Wesley Walker,” said county agent James Jacobs in making the presentation in 2018. Walker and Darrell Thomas started the Fire Department in Pierce County after he saw a need one day near his farm. He became a new director on December 5, 1968, of Pierce County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and held the office of President from January 1, 1978, through most of 1985. Walker, along with the other directors, cooked barbecue for the annual meeting, and also participated in Farm Bureau activities, like the annual meetings and State Convention meeting. He was a former Board Member of The Blackshear Bank and a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Walker was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Carmichael Walker, one brother, Archie Walker, one sister, Mary Lou McGhee. Survivors include his wife, Norma James Walker, of Blackshear; two daughters, Carol Walker Mardirossian and her husband, Zavain, Beth Walker Blythe and her husband, Richard, all of Blackshear; four grandsons, Ben Blythe, of Patterson, Michael Morris and his wife, Hosanna, of Blackshear, Walker Blythe of Blackshear, Chris Gonzales and his wife, Heather, of Blackshear; step-children include, Tammy Lewis and her husband, Grant, of Jesup, Tina Beckworth and her husband, Joey, of Blackshear, Jim Waters and his wife, Jerriann, of Blackshear; step-grandchildren, Leah Lewis Jones and her husband, Kyle, of Jesup, Thomas Beckworth, of South Carolina, Amelia Beckworth, of Blackshear, Katie Waters and A.J. Waters, of Blackshear; close family friend, Carol Gonzales, of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held Friday morning, February 28, at Hacklebarney Baptist Church with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Burial followed in Waters Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Michael Morris, Ben Blythe, Walker Blythe, Chris Gonzales, Lopez and Josh Mosley. Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and staff. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Lori Williams Minchew

WAYCROSS — Lori Williams Minchew, 56, of Waycross, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. She was born in Lafayette, Alabama, and moved to Ware County in her high school years. She was a 1982 graduate of Ware County High School. After graduation, Minchew attended Georgia Southern University for two years and received a degree in medical administration from Georgia Medical College. She also received a master’s degree in education from Valdosta State University. She was employed with the Ware County Board of Education for many years where she was currently teaching at Ware County Middle School. Minchew was currently attending Destination Church and was of the Baptist faith. She always enjoyed being involved in her children’s activities as they were growing up. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Michael Andrew Minchew, of Waycross; two children, Ashley Minchew, of Waycross, Jake Minchew, of Atlantic Beach, Florida; her mother, Judy Berry Williams, of Albany; her father and stepmother, Joel and Jeannie Williams, of Carrollton, Georgia; one sister, Macy Williams and her husband, Graham Stacy, of Albany; one sister in law, Teri Hardy and her husband, Jay, of Oakwood, Georgia; two nephews, Baylor Stacy, of Albany, Mark Hardy and his wife, Gray, of Atlanta; one niece, Morgan Hardy, of Oakwood, Georgia; special aunt and uncle, Frank and Barbara Barker, of Columbus, Georgia; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives. A funeral was held Saturday afternoon, February 29, at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Freddie Smith and the Rev. Travis Peavy officiating. Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Ryan Hodges, Derek Mallard, Timmy Davis, Bruce Mobley, Berry Tanner, Mark Hardy, and Donnie Carter. Honorary pallbearers were current and former co-workers of the Ware County School System. In lieu of flowers, the family requests book bags with supplies for students. These may be brought to Miles-Odum Funeral Home for the family. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Howard ‘Wesley’ Hunter III

BLACKSHEAR — Howard “Wesley” Hunter III, 57, of Blackshear, Georgia, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, after a brief illness. Hunter was a salesman at Southern Sales in Blackshear. He was the son of Howard Wesley Hunter Jr. and Gloria Brewer. Hunter is survived by his wife, Angie, of 16 years; his son, C.J.; brother, Perry and Tina Hunter; sisters, Sylvia and Joey Nolan, Cindy and Ray Voutour, another brother, David Brinson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Youmans Chapel Church at 3497 Deen Still Road in Blackshear. Wesley has touched many, many lives. He will be sorely missed and there will be a permanent hole in everyone’s heart that knew him. His family invites everyone to come out and celebrate his life. Lonzo Jackson ‘Jack’ Sinclair MERSHON — The Rev. Lonzo Jackson “Jack” Sinclair, 74, of Mershon, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home under Hospice care after a sudden decline in health. Born in Patterson, Georgia, on October 14, 1945, Sinclair lived in Pierce County all of his life. Brother Jack was a 1963 Honor Graduate of Patterson High School. He farmed all of his life and was led into the ministry in the late ‘70s. It was during the first sermon that he ever preached, Father’s Day – 1979, when his son was led to Christ. Brother Jack was ordained into the ministry in 1984 and faithfully served Bi-Vocationally at several churches in the area including Youmans Chapel Baptist Church, Mershon Baptist Church, Walkerville Baptist, Twin Rivers Baptist Church, and Astoria Baptist Church. He was a member of Bristol Baptist Church. Sinclair enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family. He would spend many, many hours meditating with the Lord and always looked forward to sharing the gospel with people. He was a devoted husband, a loving daddy and the most wonderful “Pop” in the world. Sinclair was a son of the late James Ottis and Bertha Lee Griffis Sinclair. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jean Crosby Sinclair, of Mershon; three children, Lon and Teresa Sinclair, of Mershon, Lora Sinclair, of Mershon, and Wendy and Joel Price, of Patterson; five grandchildren, Mitch and Breanna Sinclair, Luke Sinclair, Maggie Sinclair, Oliver Price and Hunner Sinclair; his sister and brothers, Virginia and Ronald Peacock, of Patterson, James and Marlene Sinclair, of Patterson, Curt and Linda Sinclair, of Patterson, Eugene and Kathy Sinclair, of Wilmington, N.C., and Tracy and Deborah Sinclair, of Blackshear; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Crosby of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Pearson-Dial Chapel. The family will have a private interment service at the Bristol Cemetery. Visitation for Brother Jack was held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home chapel. The family kindly requested all area pastors to serve as honorary pallbearers and were asked to meet at the funeral home chapel by 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Linda Gattis Davis

WAYCROSS — Linda Gattis Davis, 71, of Waycross, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. Davis was born in Albany, Georgia, to the late Thomas Clayton Gattis and Ruby Satterwhite Gattis. She was a graduate of the Waycross High School Class of 1967. She worked as a bookkeeper for R&R Fabrics in Waycross. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, and also attended Trinity United Methodist Church. She loved visiting with people and listening to music. Along with her parents, Davis was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Tyre, her second husband, William Richard “Bill” Davis, and her son, Lessley Tyre. Survivors include her sister, Gloria Thomas, of Waycross; two brothers, Larry Gattis, of Waycross, Robert Gattis and his wife, Frances, of Montgomery, Texas; three nephews, Banks Thomas and his wife, Regina, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Clay Thomas and his wife, Brooke, of Waycross, Thomas Gattis and his wife, Lauren, of The Woodlands, Texas; and numerous other relatives. A funeral was held at 3 p.m. Monday. March 2, in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com