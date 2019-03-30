March 30, 2019

Kathy Kontos

Katherine “Kathy” Kontos, 71, of Waycross died Friday morning (March 29, 2019) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late James G. and Tassie Mamalakis Kontos. Miss Kontos was a 1965 graduate of Waycross High School. After graduation she worked in Washington, DC with the Federal Bureau of Investigations for one year then moved back to Waycross. In Waycross she worked in the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital, then she was a Social Worker at the Ware County Department of Family and Children Services. Miss Kontos retired as a Social Worker from Baptist Village.

She loved all kinds of music, and enjoyed playing, writing, teaching and singing music. She wrote beautiful songs for the church and other types of music. Miss Kontos was the matriarch of the family and was the “Family Historian”. At family get togethers Kathy always gave a special poem and song to honor the family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mrs. George Kontos; one sister, Virginia K. Potts, nephew Benjamin Walker Potts; one brother, George D. Kontos; nephew, Michael Shadron.

Survivors include two sisters, Irene K. and Marion Shadron of Waycross and Anastasia R. Kontos of Savannah, GA; sister-in-law, Mrs. George D. (Theresa) Kontos; niece, Elizabeth Hightower (husband

Hilton) their children Sophie, Ava, and Lillie; neice, Tassie Sheridan (husband Mike) and their daughter, Mia; nephew, Jimmy Kontos (wife Ashley) and their children, George and William; nephew, James Merrill Potts (wife Tifani) and their child, Leland; numerous cousins and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Monday morning at 11 am at Grace Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends in the Parrish Hall at the church beginning at 10 am Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton Street, Waycross, GA 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Aleen Craft

Aleen Craft, 91, of Waycross, died early Friday morning at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness. She was born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada to the late Freeman Moore and Clara Moore. She worked as a registered nurse for Lakeland General Hospital and Dr. Clark and Daughtry in Lakeland, Florida.

She moved to Waycross in July of 1966 and substitute taught at Waycross High School and Southwood School. She enjoyed reading and traveling with her husband. She had the opportunity to visit 49 of the 50 states in America and all of the provinces and territories in Canada. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Moore.

Mrs. Craft is survived by her husband of 59 years, Morgan Craft of Waycross, two children, Richard “Ricky” Craft and his wife Amy of Gordon, Georgia, Aleen “Beany” Haight and her husband Grant of Richmond Hill, Georgia, three granddaughters, Rylee Craft, Sydney Craft and Natalie Craft, and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Terry Stanley Bowen

BLACKSHEAR — Mr. Terry Stanley Bowen, 66, of Blackshear, passed away suddenly Friday (March 29, 2019).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

‘Al’ Funderburk

BLACKSHEAR — Aldreth Elvoye “Al” Funerderburk, 92, of Blackshear, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.