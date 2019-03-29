March 29, 2019

Beverly Jean B. Smith

NAHUNTA — Beverly Jean “Jeannie” Brewer Smith, 86, of Nahunta, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Born in Tulsa, Okla., she was the daughter of Philbert Brewer and Maudine Phillips Brewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond David Smith, her son, Philbert Smith, and her grandson, Jimmy Dean Howell.

She retired after many years with Okefenokee Rural Electric Membership Corp.

She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Peggy Smith, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Teriann Arnold, of Nahunta, Johni Rhoden, of Jesup, Benjamin Smith, of Nahunta, and Naomi Howell, of Nahunta; six great-grandchildren, Chandler Rhoden, Konner Smith, Cade Rhoden, Kyler Smith, Bradyn Howell and Mahaley Arnold; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Georgia Harvey Jordan

STATESBORO — Georgia Harvey Jordan, 94 of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (March 29, 2019) at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Aleen Elizabeth Craft

Aleen Elizabeth Craft, 91, of Waycross, died Friday morning (March 29, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John N. Summerlin

A funeral for John Nicholas Summerlin, 75, was held Thursday afternoon at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Selby Collins, Chris Dowling, Will Herrin, Toby Jones, Austin Moss and Ryan Sermons.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.