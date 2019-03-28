March 28, 2019

Bobby Lamar Harrell

Bobby Lamar Harrell, 61, of Woodbine, passed away Monday (March 18, 2019) at Memorial Health in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short battle with cancer.

He was born in Waycross to the late Robert Percy Harrell and Linnie Mae Higgs Harrell, and he lived most of his life in Camden County.

He served in the United States Navy, retiring as chief with 18 years of service. He also retired from the Department of Defense in maintenance at the Kings Bay Naval Base with 14 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his son and grandson, playing racketball and fishing.

He is survived by his only son, Austin Brooks Harrell (Lisa), of Callahan, Fla.; one brother, Larry Harrell Sr. (Beverly), of Waycross; one grandson, Brayden Harrell, also of Blackshear; one niece, Gina Connell, of Sylvester; one nephew, Larry Harrell Jr., of Waycross; and two very special friends, Camilla Denton and Terry Laughinghouse, of Waycross.

Bobby will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors and former co-workers at the Navy Base.

There will be no local service but the family requests that everyone remember the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Lillian Felecia Malone

A celebration of life service for Lillian Felecia “Beanie” Malone, 64, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive with the church pastor and her brother, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., offering words of comfort and encouragement.

“Felecia,” as she preferred to be called in her more mature years, “Beanie”in her youth, was extremely talented and gifted. She was a person who was passionate in her belief.

Born July 8, 1952, the third of six children, she was a daughter of the Rev. John S. Malone Jr. and Maudean Battle Malone.

She passed into eternal rest on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at her residence. She will be fondly remembered by many as one who loved life and sought after joy, often times the one who would elicit laughter with her alarming sense of humor, coupled with her engaging smile.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

Born in Waycross, she attended the public school and graduated from Waycross High School, class of 1972, although she began high school at Center High School.

Her 10th grade year was the first year of integration in the public school system and as many of her friends have stated, she was truly a bridge that made the transition a success.

She erased a lot of tension for kids, black and white by being herself. She was a member of the Waycross High School varsity basketball team and also loved tennis.

She had a good heart, which makes it no surprise she won Miss Congeniality in the Waycross High School pageant. After graduation she attended Albany Sate College, now Albany Sate University, and later moved to Atlanta. One who was determined to complete a task, she attended Waycross College in the early 1980s and graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2015.

Her career path was varied and most often she found herself in positions that advocated for the human and civil rights of others as well as working with children. Her gift and passion for others was a normal part of growing up in the Malone household. She exemplified her gifts as a paralegal for Georgia Legal Service in Waycross and several other social service positions in Atlanta and Statesboro.

Her colleagues recall her devotion to her work as an advocate for individuals infected by HIV and AIDS during her tenure with SisterLove. She spent several years serving in roles that afforded her the opportunity to share her knowledge and voice within the HIV community. She was known for speaking truthfully to those who would hear.

Everybody loved to hear her talk. Her message peppered with her wit would captivate one’s attention, no matter the subject. From her superb mind, to her flawless and skillful communication, one was never left wondering who she was. Her love and relationships with children were validated by the influence she had on youth beyond her immediate circle. The time she spent as recreation counselor and substitute teacher are a testament to that.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, the Rev. John S. Malone Sr. and Mary Quarterman Malone, her maternal grandparents, Harry and Faye Bellamy Battle.

Those left to cherish her memory include sisters, Professor H. Tia Juana Malone, of Albany, and Dr. Jacqueline M. Malone, of Alpharetta; brothers, John Samuel Malone III, of Waycross, the Rev. Calvin V. Malone (Janice), of Charleston, S.C., and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. (Kecia), of Waycross; sister/cousin, Ruth McCoy, of Waycross; aunts, Mary Evelyn Hill (Clarence Sr.), of Miami, Fla., Bettye Dunson, of Albany, and Jacquelyn Tillman, of Baxley: aunt/cousin, Dorothy Melton, of Waycross; uncle, Samuel Battle, of Atlanta; uncle/cousin, William Rood Jr., of Waycross; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of the Rev. Fer-Rell and Kecia Malone Sr., 709 Jones St., and Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

The body will lie in repose Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Carolyn J. Walker Dell

Carolyn J. Walker Dell, 90, widow of Paul A. Walker, Owensboro, Ky., and Omer Clarence “O.C.” Dell, Waycross, passed away in her home with family by her side on Tuesday (March 19, 2019).

Born in Millwood, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Clara Van Landingham Cavender and was also preceded in death by her brothers, Woodfin, Roy, John and Clifton.

She was a teacher in Georgia and Kentucky, where she later retired as a real estate broker and auctioneer. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling, especially to the beach, and close relationships with her family and friends.

Faith and church fellowship with the Baptist, Methodist and Nazarene denominations were central to her life and to her volunteer work with the Red Cross and VISTA adult literacy.

In 2014 she moved to Georgetown, Ky., to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Phil Bader) Walker, Hopkinsville; son, Phillip (Lisa Lykins) Walker, Georgetown; step-son, Paul Walker and his family; step-daughters, Jeanine Dell, Nancy Hewitt and family; granddaughter, Sarah Higgins; she will be deeply missed by her dogs, Miss Maudie and Ira Christie.

A private memorial will be observed in the family home in Georgetown, Ky.

In lieu of flowers vested with either Bluegrass Hospice: give.bgcarenav.org or the National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network: nbran.org/donate

Bettye Seay Rowell

Bettye Seay Rowell, 90, of Hortense, passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at The White House Personal Care Home in Waycross.

Born in Russellville, Ala., her parents were Murphy Seay and Flora Allen Seay. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Silas Rowell, two sons, John Rowell and Wayne Rowell, and a brother, Arnold Seay.

She retired after teaching for 33 years with the Brantley County School System. She was a member of Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church, and enjoyed reading her bible, teaching Sunday School, sewing and taking care of others.

Survivors include her son, Scott Rowell, of Waycross; three foster children, Ronnie Strickland (Pam), of Boiling Springs, S.C., Brenda Jacobs (Roy), of Hortense, and John Strickland, of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Mark Rowell, Matthew Rowell and Alyssa Rowell; one sister and brother-in-law, Doris McDowell (Tom), of Russellville, Ala.; several other relatives and a host of friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Sinclair officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Strickland, Joey Strickland, J.B. Strickland and Andy Riggins.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Twin Rivers Missionary Baptist Church.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing our online registry at fryefh.com

Marilyn Anne Dowling Clayton

Marilyn Anne Dowling Clayton, 73, of Brunswick, passed away Saturday (March 23, 2019) at her residence.

Born in Waycross, her parents were Olin Jefferson Dowling and Hester Mae Dowling Scott. She was also preceded in death by her son, Baby Boy Clayton, and her sister, Annette Tucker.

She was of the Christian Faith. She retired after 25 years as S.P.D. Clerk for Southeast Georgia Health System. She was an artist and enjoyed crocheting, yard work, ceramics and spending time with her family and her dog, Pepe.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bryan Clayton, of Brunswick, and Stephen and Karen Clayton, of Scotland; one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and James Lewis, of Hortense; three grandchildren, Jessica Lewis, of Nahunta, Jenna Lewis, and Brianna Lewis, both of Hortense; four great-grandchildren, Caedus Pollice, Siylar Pollice, Erin Harris and Jay’Cee Mae Truth Snipes; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Sterling Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Lannis Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the Church.

Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gregory Dowling, James Tucker, Shane Dowling, Brandon Dowling and James Lewis.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

James C. Boyett

James Calvin Boyett, 93, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday evening (March 26, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross.

Born in Patterson, May 15, 1925, he lived in Patterson all of his life. He was retired from Patterson Milling and had also farmed his whole life. He loved to fish and back in his younger days enjoyed rabbit hunting. He was a big Georgia Bulldog fan and was the best “TV coach.”

Sitting on his porch visiting with friends always put a smile on his face as did being with his large family. He was a hard worker and provider and was always a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he was in the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

He was a son of the late Harley and Arlie Warren Boyett. He was also preceded in death by his wife, LaForrest Mulkey Boyett, a daughter and two sons-in-law, Sharon and Gordon Roberson and Ray Crosby, a great-grandchild, Isaac Lightsey, and three sisters, Edna Cason, Thedius Cason and Waunell Thornton.

Survivors include four daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Gary Murray, of Blackshear, Charlotte and Russell Thornton, of Blackshear, Karen and Kyle Moore, of Blackshear, and Michelle and Blaine Deal of Patterson; six sons and five daughters-in-law, James and Dena Boyett, of Laurel, Miss., Malcolm and Tammy Boyett, of Patterson, Joseph and Pamela Boyett, of Patterson, Kelvin and Jan Boyett, of Savannah, Tim and Martha Sue Boyett, of Metter, and David Boyett, of Patterson; a sister, Lilyphine Cason, of Patterson; 31 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; a special companion, Juan Anderson.

He was a member of the Patterson and Blackshear Masonic Lodges.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sonya Wesley Lamar

Sonya Wesley Lamar passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019).

She was born March 20, 1965 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was affectionately known to everyone as “Tonnette.” At a young age she moved to Waycross.

She was educated in the Pierce County School System and graduated from high school in 1984. After graduation she attended Okefenokee Technical Institute (now Coastal Pines Technical College) and earned a degree in early childhood development. She loved to cook, read and work with children.

She was formerly employed at the Harrell Center in Waycross.

She was married to Berwyn Lamar for more than 21 years. They shared a special bond with a niece, Zi’Riah Studivant, who lived with them.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Alberta Smith.

She leaves a special love to her husband, Berwyn Lamar, to treasurer forever.

She will be lovingly missed by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Boysie (Mary Etta) Brown, of Waycross; siblings, Patricia Studivent, Linda Brown, Boise (Tocsha) Brown Jr., Tony (Rebecca) Brown and Jim Brown, all of Waycross; loving nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends, a special niece, ZiRiah Studivent; and a special brother-in-law, Paul Studivent.

Visitation is today (Thursday) from 5 until until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral is Friday 1 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc., Blackshear.