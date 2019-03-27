March 27, 2019

Nora Moody Murphy

SCREVEN — Nora Moody Murphy, 99, of Screven, died Monday (March 25, 2019) under the care of Hospice of South Georgia, after a brief illness.

The Pierce County native lived in Wayne County for the past 60 years and was a member of Screven First Baptist Church.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, C.W. Murphy, sons, H.C., Johnny and Benny Murphy, granddaughter, Jennifer Murphy Milton, grandsons, Jeffrey Murphy and Jamie Mattson, great-grandson, Kazzell Hutto, daughter-in-law, Jacquetta Murphy, sisters, Lizzy Johnson and Edith Hunter, brothers, J.T. Moody, Gene Moody and Cleon Moody.

Survivors are her daughters and sons-in-law, Geneva (Terry) Crosby, of Waycross, and Jeanette (Charlie) Bischoff, of Screven; sons and daughters-in-law, Cleve Murphy of Bristol, David (Joanne) Murphy, of Yulee, Fla., and Gerald (Sissie) Murphy, of Edgewater, Fla.; sister, Catherine Moody, of Jacksonville, Fla.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home Chapel with Durwood Miller and the Rev. Sheldon Rowell officiating.

Interment will be in Ritch Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Brian Tyre, Stacy Tyre, Thomas Crosby, Hunter Mussara, Josh Milton, Chris Murphy, Alan Murphy, Jarod Murphy and Jimmy Mattson.

Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, staffs of both Harborview Nursing Home and Hospice of South Georgia.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga. 31545.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Shaundra L. Alexander

Shaundra L. Alexander, 56, died suddenly Thursday morning (March 21, 2019) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Columbus, but she graduated from Clinch County High School. She was formerly employed by McDonald’s, Ware State Prison, Dr. Singh and Dr. Nayak.

She worked as a loan specialist, x-ray technician and most recently a substitute teacher.

She was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Alexander.

Survivors include three children, Willie F. Mobley Jr., Kenneth C. Mobley (Sinteria) and Precious Mobley, all of Waycross; six grandchildren; her mother, Francina West Alexander, of Waycross; one brother, Terry Alexander, of Jacksonville, N.C.; one sister, Cedrica Roquemore, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 734 Blackwell St., Waycross.

Burial will follow in Kirkland.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Sonya Wesley Lamar

Sonya Wesley Lamar passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019).

She was born March 20, 1965 in Jacksonville, Fla.

At a young age she moved to Waycross.

She was affectionately known to everyone as “Tonnette.” She was educated in the Pierce County School System and graduated from high school in 1984. After graduation she attended Okefenokee Institute (now Coastal Pines Technical College) and got a degree in early childhood development. She loved to cook, read and work with children.

She was formally employed at the Harrell Center in Waycross.

She was married to Berwyn Lamar for more than 21 years. They shared a special bond with a niece, Zi’Riah Studivant, who lived with them.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Alberta Smith.

She leaves a special love to her husband, Berwyn Lamar, to treasurer forever.

She will be lovingly missed by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Boyse (Mary Etta) Brown, of Waycross; siblings, Patricia Studivent, Linda Brown, Boise (Tocsha) Brown Jr., Tony (Rebecca) Brown and Jim Brown, all of Waycross; loving nieces, nephews, cousins, loving friends, a special niece, ZiRiah Studivent; and a special brother-in-law, Paul Studivent.

Visitation is today from 5 until until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The funeral is Friday 1 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc., Blackshear.

James Calvin Boyett

PATTERSON — James Calvin Boyett, 93, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday evening (March 26, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ester Mae H. Musgrove

A funeral for Ester Mae Hewett Musgrove was held Tuesday afternoon with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Arney, Lemuel Corley, James Griffin, Gunnar Hinnant, Ricky Hinnant, and James White.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.