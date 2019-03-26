March 26, 2019

Carroll Moody

HORTENSE — Carroll Moody, 88, of Hortense, passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross following an extended illness.

Born in Hortense, he was the son of John Grover Moody and Alma Inez Strickland Moody. He was also preceded in death by his step-daughter, Virginia Wasdin Wooten, four brothers, Edwin Moody, Fred Moody, Calvin Moody and John “Tommy” Moody, and a sister, Opal Beckham.

He worked many years for the railroad and was a member and deacon of Satilla Missionary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force and enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Mable Darlene Lynes Moody; five step-children and their spouses, Mike Wasdin, of Waycross, Daryl and Melissa Henderson, of Waynesville, Tony Henderson, Glenn Henderson and Eric Henderson, all of Hortense; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Dorothy Moody, of Hortense; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Satilla Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Jackson and the Rev. E.C. Crews officiating.

Burial will follow in Satilla Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mell Rowell, Mark Williams, Gary Sellers, Tommy Townsend, Erwin “Sticky” Skipper and Len Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Adult Sunday School Class of Satilla Missionary Baptist Church.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The family will be receiving friends at his residence, 3785 Highway 32 W,m Hortense.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Samuel Lanier Solomon

Samuel Lanier Solomon, 77, of Commerce, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday (March 23, 2019) following complications from surgery.

Born in Waycross to Pauline Bagley and Petis Lee Solomon, he grew up on a tobacco farm and was never afraid of hard work.

After high school he joined the United States Air Force and spent time overseas. Later he would begin working for the United States Postal Service. He reenlisted into the Georgia Air National Guard in 1976. He retired as Master Sergeant of the 116th Tactical Fighter Wing in 1993 and from the Postal Service in 1999.

On Nov. 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Coni Gail Halligan. They had two children, Staci Lyn, born in 1971, and Andrew Lanier, born in 1977.

Since retirement, his life revolved around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a very active man that took care of himself and his family. He loved his church family at Berea Baptist where he worshiped regularly.

He is survived by his daughter, Staci Lyn Solomon Moon (Olin Johnson), of Commerce; son-in-law, David Moon, of Pendergrass, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Joy Jordan Solomon, Panama City Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeremy Moon (Brooke), Noah Moon (Megan), Sarah Gail Moon, Elie Solomon and Gracie Solomon; great-grandchildren, Grayson Davis, Georgia Lyn Moon, Elijah Lanier Moon and Dakota Griffin; sister, Faye Solomon Carter, of Hortense; brother, Lee Solomon, of College Station, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his bride of 41 years, Coni Gail Halligan Solomon, son, Andrew Lanier Solomon, mother, Pauline Bagley Solomon Spurlock, father, Petis Lee Solomon, and brothers, Lamar Solomon and Richard “Sonny” Solomon.

He was a greatly loved, remarkable, intelligent man that led by example and touched many lives.

The service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel in Athens, with the Rev. Sam Henderson officiating.

A memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com

Betty B. Blackburn

Betty Bonnelle Blackburn, 79, died Sunday morning (March 24, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after an extended illness.

A 1959 graduate of Waycross High School, she was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was employed by the Ware County School System from 1985 to 1993 as a cafeteria worker.

She was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Raleigh Blackburn and Vera Crawford Blackburn.

Survivors include three children, Lynn Blackburn Gallardo (Jesus), Sarah Blackburn Stringer (Greg) and Bobby Blackburn, all of Waycross; and three grandchildren, Miguel Ranirez (Mary Anne), Matthew Stringer and Stacie Stringer.

A visitation will be held 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

John N. Summerlin

John Nicholas Summerlin, 75, died Saturday morning (March 23, 2019) at his residence in Patterson following an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life there. He was a former boilermaker with CSX Railroad and a member of Hebardville Baptist Church. He also served in the Georgia National Guard.

He enjoyed collecting antiques and was affectionately known as the junk hunter.

He was a son of the late Charles Dewitt Summerlin Sr. and America Anderson Summerlin.

He is survived by his three daughters, Rebecca Collins, of Patterson, Jennifer Dowling (Chris), of Hoboken, and Nikki Day (Connie Windham), of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Toby Jones (wife, Heather), of San Antonio, Texas, Selby Collins (Dianna), of Patterson, Kyleigh Jones, of Patterson, Jensie Sermons (Ryan), of Alma, Chase Day, of White Cloud, Mich., and Logan Day, of Blackshear; six great-grandchildren, MaKenzie Jones, Tyler Jones, Spencer Britt, Jonesey Sermons, Addison Day and Lee Day; a brother, Charles D. Summerlin Jr. (Glenda), of Waycross; a sister, June Sweat (Bobby), of Gainesville; a nephew, Mike Sweat (Christie), of Gainesville; and a niece, Amy Worthington (Sam), of Hoboken.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday night at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.