March 25, 2019

Ester Mae Musgrove

Ester Mae Hewett Musgrove, 90, died Friday afternoon (March 22, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and formerly employed with Rubin Brothers Footwear and Woody and Jane Hat Factory.

She was a daughter of the late Robert Hewett and Emma Corbitt Hewett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Musgrove, seven siblings, Virue H. Corbitt, Maryann H. Strickland, Robert Hewett, Winnie Lee H. Deagan, Cecil Hewett, Arthur Hewett, and James Hewett, and the father of her children, Dewey Kenneth Lee.

She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Woodard, of Waycross, and Harriett Russell (Cliff), of Conroe, Texas; four grandchildren, Dana Hinnant (Richard), of Waycross, Danny Cox (Wendy), of Eatonton, Gina Vogel (Clyde), of Conroe, Texas, and James Russell, of Conroe, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Cristian Cox, Sienna Cox, Mason James, Gunnar Hinnant, Alaina Hinnant, Caleb Vogel, Cole Vogel and Daylen Russell; one great-great-grandchild, Kamden Russell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

Betty Lou Dixon Sapp

Betty Lou Dixon Sapp, 89, of Bristol, passed away Thursday evening (March 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear, Aug. 31, 1929, she ived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked as a seamstress for Julie Hat for several years but her true “job” was rearing her 11 children as well as some of her siblings and her precious grandchildren.

She was an excellent cook, and loved flowers and working in her yard, and also loved her animals.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was in the Senior Adult Sunday School class. She dearly loved her church and Sunday School class.

She was a daughter of the late Joe Allen and Eva Evelyn Roberson Dixon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Parnell Sapp, two grandsons, Ovie Robert “Bubba” Sapp Jr. and Brian Ashley Thornton, three sisters, Vannie Mae Lancy, Margaret Hickox and Deloris Baines, and five brothers, Cecil Dixon, Marvin Dixon, David Dixon, Paul Dixon and Gordon Dixon.

Survivors include seven daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jerry Watkins of Mershon, Wanda and Shelton Rigdon of Bristol, Carol and Donnie Watkins of Mershon, Bonnie and Bud Thornton, of Patterson, Anita and Eddie Testson, of Patterson, May and Ray Douberly, of Patterson, and Joanna and Timmy White, of Patterson; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Larry and Susie Sapp, of Patterson, Bobby “Ovie” and Margaret Sapp, of Richmond Hill, Dexter Sapp, of Blackshear, and W.T. and Susan Sapp, of Mershon; two sisters, Mary Jo Lumley, of Orlando, Fla., and Clarice Cox, of Manor; four brothers, Walter Dixon, of Axon, Archie Dixon, of Orlando, Rozwell Dixon, of Orlando, and Truman (Mary Ann) Dixon, of Waycross; 24 grandchildren, Larry Sapp, Lisa (Cameron) Lee, Ken (Tara) Dixon, April (Angel) Hernandez, Christel Watkins (husband, Mark Johnson), Jeremy “PeeWee” (Sherry) Watkins, Lisa Kicklighter, Kristi (David) Byrd, Kevin (Julie) Rigdon, Amy (Chad) Nimmer, Becky (Clint) Holland, Ben (April) Watkins, Kathy (Jason) Bradley, Shelly (Cary) Colley, Jammie (Joby) Boatright, Dreama (Lewis) Leggett, Melissa Cason, Eddie Teston, Kathy Sapp, Dexter Sapp (Brittany Sauls), Christopher (Christie) Douberly, Kayla Sue Sapp, Jacob Sapp and Ambie (Wally) Bass; 51 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. I.B. Boyette, the Rev. Derwin Griffin and Truman Dixon.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Pee Wee Watkins, Kevin Rigdon, Ashley Thornton, Avery Guy, Eddie Teston and Jacob Sapp.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School class.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Emma Walker Keenan

A memorial service for Emma Walker Keenan took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The Rev. Andy Capshaw officiated.