March 23, 2019

Betty Dixon Sapp

Betty Lou Dixon Sapp, 89, of Bristol, passed away Thursday evening (March 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear, Aug. 31, 1929, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She worked as a seamstress for Julie Hat for several years but her true “job” was rearing her 11 children as well as some of her siblings and her precious grandchildren.

She was an excellent cook, and loved flowers and working in her yard, and also loved her animals.

She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was in the Senior Adult Sunday School class. She dearly loved her church and Sunday school class.

She was a daughter of the late Joe Allen and Eva Evelyn Roberson Dixon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Parnell Sapp, two grandsons, Ovie Robert “Bubba” Sapp Jr. and Brian Ashley Thornton, three sisters, Vannie Mae Lancy, Margaret Hickox and Deloris Baines; and four brothers, Cecil Dixon, Marvin Dixon, David Dixon and Gordon Dixon.

Survivors include seven daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jerry Watkins, of Mershon, Wanda and Shelton Rigdon, of Bristol, Carol and Donnie Watkins, of Mershon, Bonnie and Bud Thornton, of Patterson, Anita and Eddie Teston, of Patterson, May and Ray Douberly, of Patterson, and Joanna and Timmy White, of Patterson; four sons and three daughters-in-law, Larry and Susie Sapp, of Patterson, Bobby “Ovie” and Margaret Sapp, of Richmond Hill, Dexter Sapp, of Blackshear, and W.T. and Susan Sapp, of Mershon; two sisters, Mary Jo Lumley, of Orlando, Fla., and Clarice Cox, of Manor; four brothers, Walter Dixon, of Axon, Archie Dixon, of Orlando, Rozwell Dixon, of Orlando, and Truman (Mary Ann) Dixon, of Waycross; 23 grandchildren, Larry Sapp, Lisa (Cameron) Lee, Ken (Tara) Dixon, April (Angel) Hernandez, Christel Watkins (husband, Mark Johnson), Jeremy “PeeWee” (Sherry) Watkins, Lisa Kicklighter, Kristi (David) Byrd, Kevin (Julie) Rigdon, Amy (Chad) Nimmer, Becky (Clint) Holland, Ben (April) Watkins, Jason (Kathy) Bradley, Shelly (Cary) Colley, Jammie (Joby) Boatright, Dreama (Lewis) Leggett, Melissa Cason, Eddie Teston, Kathy Sapp, Dexter Sapp (Brittany Sauls), Christopher (Christie) Douberly, Kayla Sue Sapp and Jacob Sapp; 51 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian ‘Beanie’ Malone

Lillian Felicia “Beanie” Malone, 64, died Thursday (March 21, 2019) at her residence.

Friends are being received at the home of her brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. and Mrs. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., 709 Jones St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral home.

Virginia J. DePratter

A funeral for Virginia J. DePratter was held Friday morning with the Rev. Jimmy Howard and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Barry Barnes, Carter Barnes, Kevin Barnes, Paul Barnes, Steven Griffis and Brian Kovach.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Gilbert Gainey

A funeral for David Gilbert Gainey was held Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Thomas Hunter and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Pallbears were Tommy Dyson Jr., James Hendrix, Terry Lee, Jackie Nettles, Tommy Sears and Chuck Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.