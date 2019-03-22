March 22, 2019

Rubye Mae Manus

Rubye Mae Manus went to be with the Lord on Friday (March 15, 2019) following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She died peacefully at her home in Waycross.

She was under the care of Hospice Satilla and her four devoted caretakers, Suzette Williams, Ludell Griner, Carol Futch and Dee Hackett.

She was born and raised in Branchville, S.C., the third of six children. She was the daughter of the late Perry Franklin McAlhany and Hattie Ott McAlhany. She graduated from the Medical College of South Carolina and Roper School of Nursing as a registered nurse on Sept. 3, 1954.

She worked as a nurse at the Veterans Administration in Chapel Hill, N.C., as well as the VA in Augusta, where she met her late husband, Dr. Richard Manus. They settled in Mableton, Ga., with their four children.

She worked as a nurse at Austell Hospital as needed when her children were younger, and then as a nurse with her husband’s family medicine practice once the children were older. She also assisted her husband when needed at Luke’s Place in Mableton, treating the indigent and underprivileged in that area.

She was an active member of Austell First United Methodist Church, a member of the Women’s Medical Auxiliary of Georgia, and a member of the Austell Woman’s Club. She also served as a docent at the Georgia Governor’s mansion during Jimmy Carter’s term as governor of Georgia.

She was a doting and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, and is survived by her four children, Sharon Burch (Ken), of Savannah, Page Manus Smith (Matt), of Waycross, Richard Chesley Manus Jr., of Statham, and Helen Smith (Colin), of Suwanee; 12 grandchildren, Zach and Allison Burch, Summer Smith Joseph (Wesley), Courtney Smith Bass (Landon), Candace Smith, Matthew Smith, Leah Smith, Layla Smith, Chase Smith, McCall Manus, and Evan and Connor Smith; and a greatgrandchild, Livi Joseph. She is also survived by her three sisters, Frances Jackson, Encilie Gunter, and Patricia Dukes; and her brother, Franklin McAlhany (Janet), as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Her eldest sister, Jeanette Wilkowski, preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be held at later date for both Rubye and Richard Manus. Their cremated remains will be buried in the McAlhany Cemetery in Branchville, S.C.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga., 31501 or Kingdom Care Ministries, 800 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga., 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Veleria D. Snyder

Veleria Doreta Snyder, 71, died Thursday morning (March 21, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a former bus driver with the Ware County Board of Education. She attended Hebardville Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Sidney Atwood Lucas, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Altman, and two brothers, Thomas Carroll Lucas and Randall Sidney Lucas.

She is survived by her husband, Howard T. Snyder, of Waycross; two children, Donald Altman (Shirlene), of Waycross, and Ronald Altman, of Brunswick; six grandchildren, Victoria Altman, Taylor Cornett, Tyler Cornett, Devin Altman, Desiree Ingram and Shania Hill; three great-grandchildren; her mother, Darcus Crews Leathers, of Waycross; a sister, Cindy Dial (Kenny), of Waycross; a brother, Jerry Lucas (Kathy), of Waycross; a longtime special friend, Drucilla Melton, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Hodges Reunion House, 2755 Ternest Road, Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty L. Sapp

PATTERSON — Betty L Sapp, 89, of Patterson, passed away Thursday evening (March 21, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge.

Cynthia M. Mercer

A memorial service for Cynthia “Cindy” Mercer was held Thursday morning at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Lloyd and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Leals Courson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Dennis Leals “Denny” Courson, 55, was held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Active pallbearers were Rick Randall, Cody Douglas, David Davis, Ashton Crawford and David McMillan.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.