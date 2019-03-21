March 21, 2019

Emma Walker Keenan

Emma Walker Keenan, 92, died early Wednesday morning (March 20, 2019) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home following a brief illness.

She was a native of Waycross, the daughter of the late Sidney Percy Walker Sr. and Lola Florence Wright Walker. She was raised by her aunt, Stella Salisbury. She was the wife of the late Vernon Mack Keenan Sr. and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Percy Walker Jr. and Lawrence Walker.

She was a graduate of Waycross High School and earned her registered nurse degree from Candler Hospital in Savannah and served with the United States Army Nurse Corps during World War II.

She was a long-time member of Brooks United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for 45 years, and was active the Busy Bees Sewing Club and all areas of church activities. She also held many church offices.

She was a former member of the Wacona Homemaker’s Club, and was a volunteer with Concerted Services in the Adult Day Rehab for many years. She volunteered at Riverside Nursing Home (now Harborview Satilla) where she provided birthday parties for the residents. She was active in many civic clubs during her lifetime. She loved crafts, sewing and cooking. She also authored a cookbook for heart and kidney disease diets.

Survivors include five children, Rebecca “Becky” Lucas (husband, Donnie), of Temple, Texas, Vernon M. Keenan Jr. (wife, Joan), of Ball Ground, Ga., Stella Dial (husband, Ricky), of Waycross, Sidney Keenan (wife, Diane), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lawrence Keenan (wife, Gina), of Keystone Heights, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Wendy Lucas, of Troy, Texas, Casey Lucas, of Sugarland, Texas, Vernon “Mack” Keenan III, of Kingsland, Richard Dial, of Waycross, Jackson Keenan, of Atlanta, Ralph Morgan, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Chris Morgan, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 11 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Brooks United Methodist Church, 400 Pinehurst Drive, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David Gilbert Gainey

David Gilbert Gainey, 62, went to be with the Lord Tuesday evening (March 19, 2019) at his residence in Millwood.

A native and lifelong resident of Ware County, he will be remembered for his fine carpentry in building and remodeling. The last four years, he has been affectionately known as “The Peanut Man” in Douglas for his delicious boiled peanuts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Franklin Gainey and Thedus Dyson Gainey Corbitt, and his brother, Tony Dyson.

Survivors include his wife, Angela “Deen” Bennett Gainey, of Millwood; three children, Selina Gainey, John Gainey (wife, Angie) and Nicky Beard, all of Waycross; beloved dogs, Poppy and Copper; seven grandchildren, Maegan and Sarah Holton, Nicole and Seth Clement, Helen and Lana Beard, Brady Lee; 12 feathered grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Davis, of Douglas; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bankston and Jeanette Bennett; special friends, Chuck, Cheryl, Hunter and Bruce Thomas, Jesse Guy and Verla Williams.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com