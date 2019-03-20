March 20, 2019

Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Mercer

Cynthia “Cindy” Mercer, 47, of Millwood, died early Monday (March 18, 2019) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in Columbus but made Waycross and Millwood her home for the majority of her life. She was a 1989 graduate of Ware County High School.

She worked many years in administration for King Edward Cigar Factory before the industry closed. She also worked for the Ware County Sheriff’s Department and in childcare for the YMCA of Waycross.

She was a member of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Millwood. She loved singing, but her greatest joy was the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Alton Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Rock Mercer, of Millwood; two daughters, Chesley Larisey and her husband Adam, of Waycross, Bethany Mercer, of Millwood; two grandchildren, Tanner Larisey and Lake Larisey; her mother, Becky Godwin and her husband Jackie, of Waycross; her sister, Tiffany Perritt and her fiancé, Mark Pool, of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Kaleigh Morrison, Ely Morrison, Vann Perritt, Kara Tindall and her husband, Nathan, Jonah Mercer, Haley Anna Mercer; and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 p.m., at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia J. DePratter

Virginia Jacobs DePratter, 88, died Monday (March 18, 2019) at Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici, following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and was formerly employed with S.H. Kress and later retired from J.C. Penney. She was a member of Central Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late J.F. Jacobs and Ruby Proudfoot Jacobs. She was also married to the late Reavis LaVerne “Pee Wee” DePratter and was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Jacobs and Roy Jacobs.

She is survived by three daughters, Janice Barnes (Tom), of Waycross, Sue Griffis (Ronnie), of Warner Robins, and Kathy Kovach (Larry), of Jesup; seven grandchildren, Paul Barnes (Roger Lynn), Kevin Barnes (Jenny), Barry Barnes (Melissa), Steven Griffis, Phillip Griffis (Jody), Brian Kovach and Laura Sigers (Ben); eight great-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Barnes, Carter Barnes, Reavis Barnes, Joshua Griffis, Jacobs Griffis, Katie Griffis, Justin Lansing and Devin Lansing; and a sister-in-law, Lynne Jacobs, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning at the funeral home beginning at 10 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Florence Rowland

Florence Rowland, 65, of Hazlehurst, passed away Sunday (March 17, 2019).

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday (March 22) at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Luther Rowland officiating.

She was born in Jeff Davis County, the daughter of the late Hubert Hamilton Allagood Sr. and Fannie Lou Hipps Allagood.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Hubert Allagood Jr., Dewitt Allagood, David Allagood and William Allagood. She was a homemaker and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hazlehurst.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Rowland, of Hazlehurst; daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya and Stuart Cupps, of Lancaster, Ohio, Sharon and Aubrey Shrader, of Hazlehurst; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Tim Nellis, of Newnan; sisters-in-law, Clara Allagood, Jerell Allagood and Georgia Allagood; grandchildren, Anthony Rudd and Jeremiah Cupps, both of Ohio, Savannah Shrader and Aubrey Paul Shrader, both of Hazlehurst; several nieces and nephews.

Active pallbearers will be Aubrey Shrader, Stuart Cupps, Steven Sutton, Nick Evans, Tim Nellis and Josh McDaniel.

Music will be rendered by Janice Cole and Jimmie Ryles.

Miles Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis Leals Courson

BLACKSHEAR — Dennis Leals “Denny” Courson, 55, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (March 18, 2019) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear Dec. 24, 1963, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He worked in construction for Echols Enterprises prior to becoming disabled. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the “other woman” in his life, his pet dog, Gabrielle.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Lamar Courson, and his twin brother, Danny Courson.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Sikes Courson, of Blackshear; his sister, Donna Gill, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Living River Church of God.

Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Doris S. Boatright

Doris S. Boatright, 94, of Mershon, passed away Monday (March 18, 2019) after an extended illness.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1924 to Wallace Graham Steedley and Erma Lightsey Steedley Tyre.

Two husbands, Earlish L. Boatright and Lander J. Boatright, and three brothers, Olin Steedley, Omer Steedley and James “Sug” Tyre, preceded her in death.

She attended Martha Memorial Methodist Church.

Survivors include two children, Wallace L. Boatright and Linda Miles (J.R.), of Mershon; one sister, Evelyn Tyre, of Alma; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; four step-children, Larry Boatright (Judy), of Mershon, Dale Waters (Melvin), of Nicholls, Gale White (Ruby), of Alma, and Bobbi Lentz (Robert), of Blackshear.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Derwin Griffin, the Rev. Joe Thigpen and Brother Tony Walsh officiating.

Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12 p.m. until funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Jackson Miles, Sam Miles, John Lander Miles, Jordan Peacock, Tommy Peacock and Steve Hodgins.

All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Francis Albury

A funeral service for Mary Francis “Frankie” Craven Albury was held Tuesday morning with Gaines Lee officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Rob Craven, John Dowler II, Shane Gibson, Jimmy Gunter, Blake Harris and Howard Roberson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. ]

Robert ‘Bob’ Sasser

A graveside service for Bob Sasser was held Tuesday morning in Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Martin and the Rev. Rusty Grace officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Gainey

David Gainey, 62, died Tuesday evening (March 19, 2019) at his residence in Millwood following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.