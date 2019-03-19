March 19, 2019

Cindy Mercer

Cindy Mercer, 47, of Millwood, died early Monday morning (March 18, 2019) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Dennis Leals Courson

BLACKSHEAR — Dennis “Denny” Leals Courson, 55, of Blackshear, passed away Monday afternoon (March 18, 2019) at his mother’s residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia DePratter

Virginia Jacobs DePratter, 88, died Monday (March 18, 2019) at Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Cora Mae Thrift Allen

A funeral for Cora Mae Thrift Allen was held Monday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chester Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ashley Howell, Hunter Hewett, David Aldrich, Sean Beaty, Ellie Thrift and Ellie Thrift Jr.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Crystal Carter Epps

A memorial service for Crystal Gayle Carter Epps was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Meadows and Brother Jimmy Miles officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.