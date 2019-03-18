March 18, 2019

Robert A. ‘Bob’ Sasser

Bob Sasser, 91, of Waycross died Friday (March 15, 2019) night at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Florida after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late John William Sasser and Margaret Azalee “Lee” Sasser.

He graduated from Waycross High School in 1944.

He served his country in the Army as a staff sergeant from 1944 until 1946.

His family has been actively involved in retail and manufacturing businesses since 1915. He began his working career at 9 years old delivering groceries and newspapers for Sasser Super Market on Nichols Street in Old 9. He received his real estate license in 1963 and his broker license in 1964 and has been actively engaged in Real Estate Brokerage and Development ever since.

He was currently president of Heritage Realty Company, Inc., which began in 1976. He previously served as president of Carolina Skiff.

He was past president of the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, and past chairman of the Waycross/Ware County Development Authority and the Okefenokee Area Development Authority.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 10, the Waycross Lions Club, the Okefenokee Golf and Country Club, board member of YMCA of Waycross and the University of Georgia President’s Club.

Bob was a former instructor of real estate classes at Waycross College and Okefenokee Technical Institute. He has also served as past president of the Georgia Association of Realtors, the Waycross Board of Realtors, Marine Manufacturers Group, and National Director of the National Association of Realtors.

He was awarded the Herrin Business and Industry Award, Jack Williams Community Service Award, Miller Medal for Community Service, his most cherished award — the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award — and Realtor of the Year.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he has served in numerous capacities.

He loved to fish, walk, avid tennis player with the “old men’s club”, stay active at the YMCA fitness center and play with his beloved poodles Max and Minnie.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Anne Davis Sasser of Waycross, two sons, John E. “Chip” Sasser and his wife Gina of Waycross, Richard A. Sasser and his wife Donna of Waycross, two grandchildren, Sierra Anne “Hobie” Sasser and her husband Simon Madera, Benjamin “Ben” Sasser and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill Street, Waycross, Georgia 31501, or to the Friends of Animals in Need, 555 Hillmont Drive, Waycross, Georgia 31503.

Mary Francis C. Albury

Mary Francis “Frankie” Craven Albury, 86, died Sunday (March 17, 2019) morning at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross, but she was raised in South Florida where she graduated from Miami Edison High School.

A resident of Waycross the past five years and affiliated with the Baptist faith, she and her husband lived most of their life in Miami, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia.

Frankie graduated from Miami-Dade Community College and Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. She received her master’s degree in education and was employed as a principal and teacher. Frankie was employed by LBJ Job Corp in Franklin, NC. She helped pioneer and develop many job corps across the country.

Frankie is the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin Craven and Elizabeth Pearl Hickox Craven.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, James Adrian (Jim) Craven, Joseph E. (Corky) Craven, David E. (Elroy) Craven, and Robert Milton Craven, Sr.; and four sisters, Alice Hodges, Ruth Gunter, Grace Roberson, and Margaret Ann Lundsford.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert Edward “Bobby” Albury of Waycross; three children, Robert Franklin “Bobby” Albury of Kingstown, TX, Raymond “Ray” Albury (wife Amy) of Waycross, and Ronald “Ronnie” Albury (Faith Ann) of Waycross; five grandchildren, Robert Lewis Albury, Melanie Albury, Brian Albury, Whitley Albury and Zachary Alexander; seven great grandchildren; her beloved dog, Maggie; one sister, Maysie Lee of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Crystal Carter Epps

Crystal Carter Epps, 40, of Alma, passed away at her residence on Wednesday (March 13, 2019) after an extended illness.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Verlene Miles Carter; and maternal grandfather, Hoyt West.

Crystal was a former teacher who left a profound impact on her students and colleagues while teaching in Bacon County, Ware County, Brantley County and Long County. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Epps of Alma; her daughter, Eden Epps of Alma; her parents, James and Bertha Carter of Alma; her sister, Cherry Lynn Carter of Alma; maternal grandmother, Cecelia West of Crawford, Ga.

A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. today (March 18, 2019) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 4 until 5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

A graveside service was held Saturday (March 16, 2019) at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

Cora Mae Thrift Allen

Cora Mae Thrift Allen, 89, of Waycross died Friday (March 15, 2019) afternoon at Memorial Satilla Health.

She was born in Waycross to the late Lone Thrift and Virginia Bell Cox Thrift. She had made Waycross her home for all of her life.

She worked for twenty-five years as a shoe cutter for Reuben Brothers and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching soap operas, going out to eat on Friday nights with her family, and taking her Wednesday trips to Hog-N-Bones and Wal-Mart with her sisters, who became known as the “Golden Girls.”

More than anything she loved spending time with her great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James “Buddy” Thrift, and four sisters, Fannie Bush, Edna Thrift White, Evelyn T. Aldrich and Josie Gordon.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna A. McDaniel of Blackshear, Patricia A. Thornton of Blackshear, three grandchildren, Sean Beaty of Waycross, Shane Beaty of Waycross, Natasha Howell and her husband Ashley of Douglas, six great grandchildren, Hunter Hewett of Waycross, Ragen Howell of Douglas, Halle Beaty, Seana Beaty, Bella Beaty, Kellen Beaty all of Blackshear, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 12 p.m. today in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m.

Cynthia Davis Cantrell

A funeral service for Mrs. Cynthia Davis Cantrell, age 62, of Jacksonville, Fla., took place Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Serivng as pallbearers were Charlie Cooper, Harris Cooper, Jerry Walker, Linton Raulerson, Wade Griner, and Craig Brown.

Burial followed in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Robert ‘Bubba’ Brown

A funeral for Robert “Bubba” Hampton Brown was held Sunday afternoon at Indian Mound Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis and the the Rev. Cary Kight officiating.

Burial followed in Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Don Daniels, Gregory Thompson, T.J. Morgan, Richard Selph, Robert Wellington, Justin Delk, Thomas Pittman, and Steven Selph.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Diamonique A. Harris

A celebration of life for Miss Diamonique Alasia Harris took place Saturday morning at Shiloh Baptist Church with prayer by Minister Shandra Jackson, New Testament by Bishop Nathaniel Scott and Old Testament by Minister Clifford and Prophetess Chandra Mosley, reflection as a sister by Iesha Harris and Regine Harris, poem read by Zina Wright, selection by Dre Tisby and eulogy by Bishop Lucious Hicks.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Rachael Whiddon

A graveside service for Rachael Whiddon was held Saturday afternoon at Royals Cemetery in Pearson with the Rev. Ben Smith and Tony Bass officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Guy

Funeral services for Mrs. Winnie Evelyn Thornton Dixon Guy, 83, were held Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019, at 12 o’clock from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young. Also speaking were daughter, Ann Marie Parfenchuck, and grandsons, Dr. Andrew Morgan, Thomas Parfenchuck.

Special music was provided by Bro. Steve Boatright.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dylan Dixon, Dr. Andrew Morgan, Chris Sinclair, Adam Ferrell, Jordan Dixon, Thomas Parfenchuck, Andy Day, Cole Merritt, and Brian Coggin.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Followers Sunday school class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Reed

A graveside service for Mrs. Mary Loucinda Conner Reed took place Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Lee officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Tommy Reed, Katlin Reed, Aaron Shaw, George Harper, Elijah Serman and Andrew McAllister.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Donnie L. Price

A graveside service for Donnie L. “Little Donnie” Price was held Friday afternoon at High Bluff Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Durrance officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.