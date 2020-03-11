March 11, 2020

Lonzo Jackson ‘Jack’ Sinclair

MERSHON — The Rev. Lonzo Jackson “Jack” Sinclair, 74, of Mershon, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home under Hospice care after a sudden decline in health. Born in Patterson, Georgia on October 14, 1945, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. Brother Jack was a 1963 honor graduate of Patterson High School. Sinclair farmed all of his life and was led into the ministry in the late 1970s. It was during the first sermon that he ever preached, Father’s Day – 1979, when his son was led to Christ. Brother Jack was ordained into the ministry in 1984 and faithfully served Bi-Vocationally at several churches in the area including Youmans Chapel Baptist Church, Mershon Baptist Church, Walkerville Baptist, Twin Rivers Baptist Church, and Astoria Baptist Church. He was a member of Bristol Baptist Church. Sinclair enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his family. He would spend many, many hours meditating with the Lord and always looked forward to sharing the gospel with people. He was a devoted husband, a loving daddy and the most wonderful “Pop” in the world. He was a son of the late James Ottis and Bertha Lee Griffis Sinclair. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jean Crosby Sinclair, of Mershon; three children, Lon and Teresa Sinclair, of Mershon, Lora Sinclair, of Mershon, and Wendy and Joel Price, of Patterson; five grandchildren, Mitch and Breanna Sinclair, Luke Sinclair, Maggie Sinclair, Oliver Price and Hunner Sinclair; his sister and brothers, Virginia and Ronald Peacock, of Patterson, James and Marlene Sinclair, of Patterson, Curt and Linda Sinclair, of Patterson, Eugene and Kathy Sinclair, of Wilmington, N.C., and Tracy and Deborah Sinclair, of Blackshear; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Crosby of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral for the Rev. Lonzo Jackson “Jack” Sinclair, 74, of Mershon was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating was the Rev. Don Patterson and the Rev. Brett Howell. Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Andy Crosby, Keith Peacock, Sidney Dixon, Slade Dixon, Bryan Sinclair, Jerome Jones, and Chris Sinclair. Honorary pallbearers were all pastors from the area. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Sue Merritt

WAYCROSS — Carolyn Sue Merritt, 76, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Florida, after an extended illness. She was born in Perryville, Arkansas, but lived most of her life in Waycross as a homemaker. She was a member of Hosanna Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and former member of Whitehall Freewill Baptist Church. Merritt was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll Jackson Rankin Sr. and Cecilia McCabe Rankin, and her husband, Riley C. Merritt Sr. Survivors include two daughters, Alisa Carol Millard, of Waycross, and Sheila Elizabeth Thomas, of Brantley County; one son, Riley C. “Chap” Merritt Jr. (wife, Tonya), of Manor; one stepson, Riley A. “Tony” Merritt Sr. (wife, Vicki), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one brother, Carroll Jackson Rankin Jr. (wife, Juanita), of Little Rock, Arkansas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tennessee Oden Herrin

WAYCROSS — Tennessee Oden Herrin, 71, of Waycross, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his residence. Born in Blackshear, Georgia on July 27, 1948, Herrin lived in Ware County most of his life. Herrin was a 1968 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was retired from Ware State Prison where he taught Auto CAD and denture- making but he had also made dentures for the last 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt, and enjoyed vegetable gardening and just tinkering around. Herrin’s favorite pastime was being with his family, especially his grandchildren, and he was so looking forward to meeting his new grandson, Oden Lewis Carver, due July 20. He was a past president of the Waycross Jaycees and was a Southern Baptist. Herrin was a son of the late Owen and Lois Benton Herrin. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Maryann Futch, and two brothers, Cleveland Herrin and Ronald Herrin. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Caitlynn and Ashton Carver, of Atkinson; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Kenneth Herrin, of Melbourne, Australia, Scott Herrin, of Brunswick, and Brandan and Samantha Herrin, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Beau Herrin and Chloe Herrin; two brothers, Bill (Beth) Herrin, of Americus, Georgia, and K.D. (Bobbie) Herrin, of Woodbine; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation was from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home. Memorialization was by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

A.E. ‘Gene’ Moore Sr.

WAYCROSS — A.E. “Gene” Moore Sr., 74, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late Delmus Eugene Moore and Nancy Ethel Hendrix Moore. Moore retired in 2006 after 39 years as an engineer from CSX Transportation and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Blackshear. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Thomas Moore, of Waycross; a daughter, Jenna E. Corley (Joe), of Waycross; a son, Gene Moore Jr. (Lynne), of Bristol; six grandchildren, Afton Trevena (Nick), Shelby Moore (Christina), Trevor Moore, Garrett Corley, Gavin Corley and Gage Corley; three great-grandchildren, Ardin Moore, Annabelle Trevena and Rowan Moore; a sister, Linda Gail Walker, of Malabar, Florida; a special aunt, Betty Bonventra, of Jacksonville, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment was in Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family received friends at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Dolores Pirkle Stipe

WAYCROSS — Dolores Pirkle Stipe, 57, of Waycross, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. She was born in Cumming, Georgia to Lee Grant Pirkle and Ruby Hammond Pirkle. Stipe was a 1980 graduate of Ware County High School. She worked at P i g g l y Wiggly in Waycross until 1989, and for a brief time as the office manager for Dr. John Malmborg, before settling in as a homemaker for the remainder of her life. Stipe was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. She formerly was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waycross where she was active in the children ministries, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir. Stipe also was very active as a parent in various support groups for her children’s schools. She loved working in the gardens and had a talent for decorating. Stipe always was willing to lend a hand to friends and family. Her most current joy in life was spending time and loving her new granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her father, Lee Grant Pirkle, and an infant brother, Marcus Allen Pirkle. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Steven Daniel Stipe, of Waycross; two children, Amanda Stipe Blaylock and her husband, Andrew, of Boone, North Carolina, Steven Daniel Stipe Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Waycross; two granddaughters, Emma Faith Blaylock and Harper Rae Stipe; her mother, Ruby Hammond Pirkle, of Waycross; five siblings, Philip Pirkle and his wife, Sharon, of Thomson, Georgia, Darlene Pirkle, of Waycross, Denise Pirkle Bennett, of Waycross, Thomas Pirkle and his wife, Jodi, of Valdosta, Georgia, John Pirkle and his wife, Tammy, of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A funeral was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear with the Rev. Mike Stone, the Rev. Felix Haynes, and the Rev. Porky Haynes officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Brad Pirkle, Andrew Bennett, Timothy Bennett, Grant Pirkle, Jake Stipe, Jared Stipe, Oake Stipe, Drew Stipe, Seth Stipe, and Joey Morgan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, “Building Fund,” 217 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Georgia, 31516, or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Georgia 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Wilma Louise Milhous Dell

WAYCROSS — Wilma Louise Milhous Dell, 89, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. She was born December 8, 1930, in Center Hill, Florida. Dell attended Waresboro High School and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for many years. She was formerly employed as a gardener at Baptist Village Retirement Communities where she retired at 80 years young! Dell had a true knack for gardening and genuine love for her flowers, pineapple plants and especially her orchids. She loved to cook and would always include the great-grandkids in making “real” mac-n-cheese when they visited. Dell was a joy to spend time shopping, talking or just sitting together. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Jerry Dell and daughter-in-law Gloria Corbett Dell, her parents, George and Pearl Todd Milhous, two sisters, Varnetta Taylor (husband, Sam), of Jesup, Urma Fales (husband, Earl), of Athens, Georgia, two brothers, Jack Milhous (wife, Pansy), of Claxton, Georgia, and John Hubert Milhous. Dell is survived by her son, Mort Dell, of Waycross; a granddaughter, Amy Dell Miller (husband, Eric), Chesapeake, Virginia; greatgrandchildren, Conner, Evan, Ben, Gigi, and Haley Miller, of Chesapeake, Virginia; two sisters, Ethel Elerson, of Waycross, and Janice McAllister (husband, Bob), of Ashburn, Georgia; two brothers, Leon Milhous (wife, Iris), of Wetumpka, Alabama, and Fred Milhous (wife, Pat), of Bishop, Georgia; two sisters-in-law, Joy Dell, of Gainesville, Georgia, and Kay Dell, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family received friends at the church at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.