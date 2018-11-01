Man Walking Across Road Is Hit, Injured

A Waycross pedestrian trying to cross the South Georgia Parkway near Garlington Avenue Tuesday night was struck by a motor vehicle and injured, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Hersey said Demetris Johnson, 28, eschewed the nearby crosswalk as he walked into traffic at 11:40 p.m. and was knocked down by a 2015 Ford Fiesta that was being driven by Hannah Page, 22, of Waycross. He said Page swerved in a vain attempt to miss the man.

Johnson sustained a laceration to the back of his head and was taken to the ER at Memorial Satilla Health by Ware County EMS. He was transferred to an Orange Park, Fla. medical facility for observation, Hersey said.

“As of this morning he was alert and talking,” Hersey said. “His only apparent injury is the cut on his head.”

He said Officer Kenneth Ward investigated. No charges were filed.