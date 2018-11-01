Man Throws Bicycle At Officer After Using It To Block Roadway

A Waycross man who was being sought by Thomas County law enforcement on assault and cruelty charges blocked a roadway at Sweat and Miller streets Tuesday by turning his bicycle upside down in the intersection. When a police officer confronted him about his unorthodox behavior, the man threw the bike at policeman, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

Timothy King, 41, of Waycross, was taken into custody and charged with felony obstruction of an officer, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, and a hold was placed on him for extradition to Thomas County, said Cox.

“He was wanted on three warrants there for aggravated assault and a case of cruelty to a child,” said Cox.

“When we got him into custody, we also seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana from him,” said Cox.

Cox said that at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, a police officer observed King blocking the roadway with his bicycle turned upside down and obstructing traffic. When the officer confronted him, the man gave him a false name, the picked up the bicycle and tossed it at the officer.

“The officer was able to grab the bike and a struggle ensued,” said Cox. “The officer at that time was able to take King into custody. He was transported to the Ware County jail.”