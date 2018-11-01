Man Robs Store On Waring St.

A man wearing a white hospital mask walked into a convenience store in the 500 block of East Waring Street about 10 p.m. Monday, brandished a black semi-automatic firearm and walked out with the till from the cash register, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

A witness reported to the Ware County Sheriff’s Department that a black male, dressed in all black except for the mask, pointed the gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register drawer, said Skerratt.

At 10:06 p.m., a Ware State Prison K-9 team working with Detective Clay Carter, arrived at the scene but were unable to find the suspect, said Skerratt.

Detective Carter was able to glean enough information to call for an arrest warrant in the case, Skerratt said.

“We are anticipating an arrest in a very short time, maybe even today,” said Skerratt.

The clerk at the store was not physically injured but was shaken up by the armed robbery incident, he said.