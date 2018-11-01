Man Jailed For Drugs

DOUGLAS — After receiving numerous complaints from concerned citizens about a man selling prescription medications, the Coffee County Drug Unit established enough probable cause for the issuance of a search warrant, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten, leading to the arrest of a suspect Thursday.

Julio Roberto Pascual is currently in the Coffee County jail. He has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and one count of drugs not in original container, Wooten said.

On Thursday, the Coffee County Drug Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the Oak Park community. Detectives found six different suspected controlled substances inside of the residence.

The suspect did not have a valid prescription from a physician for the controlled substances.

Wooten expressed his appreciation to the public for reporting this illegal activity and hopes that we can continue to work together to rid our communities of these criminal elements.