Man Is Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash

BLACKSHEAR — A Pierce County man was taken by Brantley County EMS ambulance Monday to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of injuries he suffered when his vehicle crashed on Ben James Road near Dean Lane, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Mathew Jacob McCrea, 37, was alone in his 2018 Toyota 4-Runner when it crashed, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

McCrea was eastbound when the vehicle crossed the centerline and left a 66-foot skid mark, said Swinea, then left the roadway for 155 feet and struck a driveway culvert before coming to final stop in a ditch facing east.

Trooper Brad Cox investigated the 4:16 p.m. accident.