Man Invades Home And Threatens A Woman With Knife

A home invasion and a threat of bodily harm to a resident in the 800 block of Naomi Street Monday night resulted in the arrest of a man on assault and invasion charges, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

No one was hurt, he said.

Davante Scott, 19, of Waycross, was arrested after being located by patrol officers who were searching for someone who fit the description given by the victim, said Cox.

Scott is charged with aggravated assault, home invasion and robbery, said Cox.

Police responded to the residence at 10:17 p.m. where they spoke with a victim who told them that she heard a knock at her front door. When she opened the door, a black man forced his way in and put a knife against her, telling her he was “going to kill her,” said Cox.

The woman was able to fight him off and ran outside the house, Cox said.

A description of the man was given in a radio bulletin and patrol officers located him within a few minutes of the incident, said Cox. He was taken to the Ware County jail.

The woman was not physcially hurt, he said.

Scott also grabbed the victim’s iPhone 6 from her hand, prompting likely theft charges. Cox said the investigation is continuing with possibly further charges forthcoming.