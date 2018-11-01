Man Injured Monday In A 3-Car Crash

One driver was injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fulford Road and Industrial Boulevard in the Waycross-Ware County Industrial Park, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Steven Morris, 57, of the 200 block of Pine Ridge Road, Waycross, was transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of neck and foot injuries, said Skerratt. The other two drivers were not injured.

Morris, driving a GMC pickup truck, was stopped at the intersection facing east, waiting to turn left onto Industrial Boulevard when a 1996 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Stacy Lamar Calhoun, 47, of Everett Road, Waycross, slammed into the rear of his truck. This caused the S-10 to strike a 2018 Toyota Tundra driven by Terry Gayle Beverley, 46, of Beaver Trail, which was headed west on Fulford Road.

Both the Calhoun vehicle and the Morris vehicle had extensive damage and were towed away from the wreck site, said Skerratt.

Beverley was able to drive her truck away from the scene of the crash.

Skerratt said Morris was also advised that a warrant would be taken out on him for driving while his driver’s license is suspended.

Deputy Randy Dean investigated the 6:44 a.m. accident.