Man Hurt In Wreck; Truck Winds Up In Creek

ALMA — An Alma man was injured Monday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 1 at the 16 mile marker in Bacon County, his truck winding up in a creek, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Austin L. Martin, 23, of Alma, was taken by ambulance to Bacon County Hospital for treatment of his injuries, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado, Martin was southbound about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. 1 near the 16 mile marker when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the median for 187 feet. Swinea said. She said the driver attempted to re-enter the roadway, causing the truck to spin clockwise across both southbound lanes for 227 feet.

The truck left the roadway again onto the west shoulder, struck the end of a guardrail and catapulted into a creek, said Swinea.

Trooper Merritt Meeks noted that the driver had departed from the scene when he arrived at the location of the crash but was soon located at the Bacon County hospital in Alma, having arrived by ambulance.

The investigation remains open, Swinea said.