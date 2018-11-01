Man Hurt In Rollover

BLACKSHEAR — A Blackshear man was injured Saturday when he lost control of his vehicle on a dirt road and the vehicle overturned, said the Georgia State Patrol.

William John Balbach, 59, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of injuries to his back, neck and arms, said Rhonda Swinea, GSP Waycross post commander.

Driving a 2004 Dodge Ram south on Mill Creek Road near Sinclair Road, Balbach encountered a slight left-hand curve but was driving too fast for dirt road conditions, said Swinea.

The pickup truck traveled from the east side, back to the west side, struck the west ditch and embankment with the front of the truck, then overturned onto its top, coming to final rest partially in the ditch and partially in the roadway, said Swinea.

Trooper Ashley Barnes investigated the 7:11 p.m. accident.