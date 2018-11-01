Man Grossly Defiant At End Of Murder Trial In Douglas

DOUGLAS — Defiant to the end, Freddie Lampkin Jr. hurled a foul expletive in the courtroom here Thursday after being found guilty by a Coffee County jury and sentenced for the May 7, 2018 murder of Chris Tyson.

Testimony indicated Lampkin shot Tyson 11 times, nine of the shots in his back.

After a lengthy and emotional sentencing hearing (during which Lampkin shouted into the courtroom that he, himself, was “a (expletive) weapon” before being restrained by deputies).

Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Andy Spivey sentenced Lampkin to life without the possibility of parole followed by a consecutive 15 years of prison for the firearm charge, the maximum allowed under the law.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ian Sansot.

In his interview with law enforcement, said Sansot, Lampkin made multiple incriminating statements to the effect of “I know what kind of murder that is” and “when you open your mouth and start playing tough guy, this is what happens.”

Trial evidence showed that murder victim Chris Tyson — who had just completed his training to become a Georgia State trooper — was at the home of Margie Carson, his wife’s aunt, to repair her dryer on May 7, 2018.

Some time between noon and 1 p.m., Lampkin — who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Ms. Carson — arrived at the residence and accused the two of being involved in “some kind of affair.”

Tyson, who was carrying a tool bag, left the residence and was followed by Lampkin, who continued to have words with Tyson.

According to Lampkin’s own interview with law enforcement, Tyson “smirked and snickered” at Lampkin and his accusations, causing Lampkin to “snap,” said a court official.

At that point, Lampkin admitted to pulling out a handgun and shooting Tyson, who fell face first on the ground.

Lampkin then, by his own admission, walked around a vehicle, returned to Tyson’s body, and proceeded to shoot Tyson in the back until he “ran out of bullets.”

Multiple eyewitnesses to the shooting also verified Lampkin’s own sequence of events.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy, testified that out of the 11 times Tyson was shot, nine of them were in the back.

In court Thursday, Lampkin elected to plead guilty, after the jury returned their verdict, to a separate count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a felony — a separate charge for using a firearm during the murder after he had previously been convicted in 2002 in Telfair County of four counts of aggravated assault for shooting four people.

District Attorney George Barnhill thanked Sansot for his prosecution of the case, and commended the work of Agent Jason Nipper, the GBI, Sheriff Doyle Wooten and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and all other officers and witnesses involved in bringing this case to justice.