Man Grabs Cash From Store’s Till

Waycross Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who entered Aden’s Mini-Mart on Brunel Street Tuesday afternoon, snatched an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register while a clerk on duty was distracted and fled, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Waycross police officers were dispatched to the store, said Cox.

The clerk told the officers that while she was preoccupied behind the counter, an unknown black male entered the store and took money out of the cash register drawer.

Cox said the suspect then got into a gold-colored SUV and drove off from the store parking lot.

“We are still trying to identify him,” said Cox, who was unable this morning to supply a detailed physical description of the man.

He said police detectives were hopeful the store surveillance video might depict the suspect clearly.

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity and saw the vehicle or the man enter the store, Cox said, is asked to call police headquarters at 287-2921 or the detectives division at 287-2929.