Man Extricated After Rollover

A Hoboken man was seriously injured Monday when his sport utility vehicle hydroplaned on standing water on the South Georgia Parkway at Josephine Park Road and overturned, trapping him inside the vehicle, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

James Wendell Thomas, age unavailable, of the 11000 block of Central Avenue, Hoboken, was extricated from the wreckage by Ware County Fire Department rescue personnel including Firefighter Jason White, Firefighter Darryl Perritt and Ware Fire Chief Dee Meadows, who used the Hurst “Jaws-of-Life” tools to cut the truck away from the driver, said Skerratt.

Driving a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder, Thomas was eastbound on the South Georgia Parkway near Josephine Park Road when his SUV hydroplaned on standing water. Skerratt said the vehicle overturned three times, landing on the driver’s side.

After being freed from the wreckage, Thomas was transported by Ware County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross for treatment of his injuries, said Skerratt.

Deputy Jeff Nolan and Cpl. Bill Thomas assisted Georgia State Patrol Trooper Austin Edwards in the 1:33 p.m. investigation.