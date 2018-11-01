Man Cut On Arm With A Box Knife

A domestic quarrel escalated into a physical attack at a house in the 100 block of Deer Grass Avenue Wednesday evening, one man being severely injured with a box-cutter, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The 61-year-old man who resides in the 100 block of Deer Grass Avenue was transported to Memorial Satilla Health Waycross Wednesday evening for treatment of a severe cut with a box knife after a heated argument at his home, the suspect being taken into custody for aggravated assault, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

“The injuries inflicted on the victim are not believed to be life-threatening,” Royal said.

The victim was involved at 6:40 p.m. in an argument with his son about what was being cooked for supper and the smell that wild pork meat was leaving in the house.

Royal said the younger man pushed the older man backward and cut him on the arm with a box knife.

“The victim fell against the sink and he grabbed a fork to defend himself with,” said Royal. “The younger man then put down the box cutter and left the house.”

The victim’s wife call 911 and he was picked up by ambulance and taken to the emergency room, his arm bleeding profusely, Royal said.

Ware County deputies responding to the incident were able to locate the assailant, Stanley Braddy Jr., 38, at a house on Bear Island Road where he was taken into custody.

Deputy Jason Aldridge and Sgt. Michael Merritt booked Braddy into the Ware County jail, officially charging him with aggravated assault, said Royal. He remained in the jail this morning.