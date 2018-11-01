Man Chases Off Vehicle Burglar

A car owner caught a vehicle burglar in the act early this morning and frightened him away, but the thief got away with the victim’s wallet and two cell phones, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

The victim looked through a window at his residence in the 1100 block of Elizabeth Street and saw a white male wearing a plaid shirt rummaging through the car, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, Cox said, at 12:30 a.m.

He approached the burglar and the burglar ran away, Cox said, adding that there was no forced entry evident.

“If anyone witnessed anything related to the case, please call the WPD or the police department tip line,” Cox said.