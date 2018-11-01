Man At Motel Punches City Police Officer

A man who punched a police officer was arrested Sunday before daybreak and charged with felony obstruction of an officer, loitering and prowling after Waycross police were dispatched to a motel in the 1900 block of Memorial Drive in reference to a loud music complaint, said Waycross Police Lt. Paul Crawford.

Joseph Buchanan, 28, was taken into custody after he pounded the officer with his fists in the head, neck and back, Crawford said.

He said the officer pointed his taser at Buchanan but did not use it.

The man was asleep by the motel’s swimming pool when the officer first arrived at 4:10 a.m. and was awakened by the officer, Crawford said. Crawford said the man told him he was a “guest” at the motel but that he was not a paying customer and that he was homeless.

While the officer was trying to identify the man, he rose up and tried to run but the officer ordered him to sit back down. At that point, he began punching the officer, who was not injured.

Buchanan was taken to the Ware County jail and booked on felony obstruction, loitering and prowling charges, said Crawford.