WAYCROSS — Mae Welch Rowell, 95, died Friday morning, August 7, 2020, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness. She was a native of Telfair County, Georgia, but had lived most of her life in Ware County. Mae had made her home in Baptist Village Retirement Communities for the past five years. She was the wife of the late Troy Rowell of the Bickley Community and daughter of the late Frank Lester Welch and Mattie Bell Baggett Welch. She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Rowell McDonald Brewer, and brothers James Welch, Loring Welch, Douglas Welch, and Ralph J. Welch. She was a 1941 graduate of Waresboro High School where she was a member of the basketball team. She retired as a ward clerk from Memorial Hospital, now Memorial Satilla Health in 1989 after 27 years of service. Mrs. Rowell was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church where she was active in many areas of church work. Survivors include a daughter Ann Dowling Raulerson (husband Wade) of Blackshear, a son Wayne Rowell of Waycross; six grandsons Tim Dowling (wife Tana) of Waycross, Scott Rowell (wife Sara Jo) of Screven, Georgia, Chad McDonald (wife Gail) of Orlando, Florida, Jamie Rowell (wife Lisa) of St. Augustine, Florida, Todd McDonald (wife Lyn) of Perry, Georgia, and a granddaughter Brandy Dowling Keen (husband Kris) of Lenoir City, Tennessee; 15 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Memorial donations may be sent to Hebardville United Methodist Church, 113 East Waring Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery with Rev. Dwayne Smith officiating. Pallbearers were Tim Dowling, Jamie Rowell, Todd McDonald, Kris Keen and Kenny Welch. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.