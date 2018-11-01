WAYCROSS — Mae Greenwood Allen died Fri- day afternoon, July 31, at Baptist Village where she made her home for the past 15 years. Mrs. Allen was born May 10, 1925, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Emma Greenwood. Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her three sisters, Dorothy (Frank) Bawden, Jeanette (Ken) Storma, and Ruth (infant). Mrs. Allen is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Allen Karsh of Edwards, Colorado, Patricia Allen (Mike) Wooten of Waynesville, and Barbara Allen (Jim) Bagley of Waycross. Grandchildren are Cathy’s daughter, Skye Karsh; Patricia’s children, Josh (Mary) Hennig, Jeremy (Tori) Hennig, and Jessica Hennig; and Barbara’s son, Jonathan (Jennifer) Bagley, Jacob (Heather) Bagley. She also has five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be graveside at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 8, in Oakland Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, 31501, or to a charity of your choice. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.