JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Madelyn S. Rimes, 96, formerly of Waycross, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, Joseph Q. Rimes, Thursday, December 31, at Sunrise of Johns Creek in Johns Creek, Georgia, after a brief illness. Mrs. Rimes was born in Blackshear to the late Thomas Jackson and Inza Mae Sykes and lived most of her life in Waycross. She was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Rimes was a true “people person” and loved spending time with family and friends. While in the workforce, her love for others shown through as a paraprofessional at Crawford Street Elementary School, a caseworker with the Department of Family & Children Services, and after retirement, she worked many years at Baptist Village Retirement Community in Social Services. Mrs. Rimes’ church home, Grace Episcopal Church, was very important to her. She spent many years on the Altar Guild, teaching Vacation Bible School, working in the church nursery where she held “Little Church” and greeting congregants before services. Mrs. Rimes always professed her love of God and helped many people find a church home. Along with her parents, Mrs. Rimes was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Q. Rimes; and four sisters, Sara Concepcion, Evelyn Arline, Ernestine Sims, and Amy Wood. She was also preceded in death by four brothers Ralph, Fred, Jack, and Lewis Sykes. Mrs. Rimes is survived by one daughter, Jalona Hartwell and her husband Chris, of Suwanee, Georgia; one granddaughter, Amanda Morgan and her husband Stephen; and one great-granddaughter, Macy Rimes Morgan of Holly Springs, Georgia; one brother, Robert Sykes of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral was held Monday, January 4, 2021, at Grace Episcopal Church in Waycross with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Georgia 30501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at milesodomfuneralhome.com.