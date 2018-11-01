WAYCROSS – Mack Cager “Mickey” Sumner III, 77, died suddenly Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, he graduated from Waycross High School in 1961. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Animal Science. After 30 years, he retired from CSX Railroad as a machinist.

He was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. He loved his horses and enjoyed team roping.

He was preceded in death by his parents, M.C. Sumner Jr. and Edna Mae James Sumner, his second wife, Linda Burch Sumner; and his third wife, Barbara Ann Gill Sumner.

Survivors include two sons, Randall Leslie Sumner (Tonya) and Michael B. Sumner, both of Waycross; one daughter, Cathy Cason, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Leslie Sumner (Tiffany), of Blackshear, and Kera Sumner, of Denver, Colorado; great-grandchild, Eleanor Sumner; former wife, Virginia Rouse Sumner; two step-sons, Slade McGauley and Danny McGauley; step-grandchild, Kellyn Carter (Chris); four step-grandchildren, Brentlee Wright, Regan Carter, Logan Carter, and Christian Carter; one sister, Janice Moore (Billy), of Valdosta; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

The family welcomed friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com