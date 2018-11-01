ODUM, Ga. — Macie Eloise Tennison, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence in Odum, Georgia, following an extended illness. She was born in Brantley County to the late Martin Luther Lyons and Lillian Brockington. She lived in Ware County until about 10 years ago when she moved to Jesup. Granny Macie was the toughest lady her family ever saw, always worked hard to get things done, and didn’t stop until it was done right. To meet her was to love her because she didn’t meet any strangers and was willing to share whatever she had with others. She is much loved and will be sorely missed by her family. Granny Macie loved to fish, make flowers and plants grow, work word puzzles, cook, go to church, cowboy movies, and 1950s music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Olen Hullett, and Alvie Harley Tennison. She is survived by her children, Lottie Sears (Johnny), of Waycross, Martina Westberry, of Odum, Donna Gail Harris, of Screven, and Shawn Joseph Hulett (Lynn), of Homerville; 11 grandchildren, Macie Bagley (Richard), Lisa Lashore, Amanda Jones (Justin), Adam Parr, Chris Pittman, Jessica Hayes (Seth), Christian Pitts (Aaron), Olen Hulett (Jesse), Hyson Hulett, Skylar Hulett, and Wallace Fowler; 17 greatgrandchildren, Michael Parr, Kayla Taylor, Katelyn Cornelius, Jesse Cornelius, Justin Cornelius, Taiesha Cedeno, Kenneth Lashore, Brenda Lashore, Amy Lashore, Charles Fowler, Kaylee Parr, Jacob Barber, Cam Cosenza, Raigan Cosenza, Chandler Pittman, Chance Pittman, and Gavin Hayes; and 11 great-greatgrandchildren, Kylee Lashore, Kehlani Lashore, Kenny Lashore, Skylar Taylor, Nicole Taylor, Lindsey Kennedy, LaRhonda Hall, Justin “J.J.” Womack Jr., Prince Cedeno, Jordyn Cedeno, and Delilah Lashore. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Telmore Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 until noon Saturday at Music Funeral Home Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.