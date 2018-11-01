WARESBORO — Lydia (Lynn) Cox, 87, of Waresboro, died Sunday evening, January 24, 2021, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House. She was married to the late Hubert Fulton Cox. Mrs. Cox was born in Wichita, Kansas, but resided in Ware County for most of her life. She earned her degree as a beautician and opened “Lynn’s Curl In Beauty Shoppe” in Waycross. Mrs. Cox closed her beauty shoppe to help form the band, “Hubert and Lynn with the Happy Tracks,” with her husband and three of their sons. She was an advanced musician who played upright bass, piano and sang harmony in the group. After the band dissolved she went on to earn a degree in nursing and worked in labor/delivery at the local hospital for many years until the band reformed under the name “Hubert Cox & The Southern Grass.” Mrs. Cox loved spending time with her family and dogs. She was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church in Waycross. Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her parents, Martin P. Cole and Rhoda L. Cole; her brothers, Bud Cole and Eugene Cole; her sisters, Louise Dutcher and Betty Cook; two sons, Gene Cox and Criston Cox; one daughter, Vicky Jenkins; and a daughter-in-law, Cindy Cox. She is survived by three sons, Marty Cox and his wife Jennifer of Blackshear, Curt Rowell of New York, Terry Cox of Waresboro; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; two special friends she considered family, Donnie and Barbara Cox. A graveside service was held Wednesday, January 27 at Camp Branch Providence Cemetery in Manor. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.