Lydia Ann Forman Crump

BACON COUNTY — Lydia Ann Foreman Crump, 73 of Bacon County, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Upper Darby, Penn., July 7, 1947, Mrs. Crump lived in Bacon County most of her life. She was a 1964 graduate of Bacon County High School and went on to graduate from Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) with her Bachelor’s Degree in education. Mrs. Crump was retired from the Bacon County Board of Education where she had taught junior high school, middle school, and high school. Mrs. Crump had a true calling for teaching and throughout her career was fortunate enough to receive the STAR Teacher distinction twice as well as the Teacher of the Year award three times. She dearly loved her job and her “children” and always was trying to help them succeed in life. Mrs. Crump was a member of Douglas Chapel Baptist Church where she was a former choir member, a long-time Sunday School teacher, and was always involved with the arts and crafts during Vacation Bible School. She dearly loved her church and church family. Mrs. Crump enjoyed going to different places with her husband and blueberry farming with him. She was an excellent cook, loved nature and the outdoors, had a green thumb, and was an avid animal lover. Mrs. Crump was the daughter of the late John Jacob and Ethel Short Foreman. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Anthony W. Crump of Bacon County; two sisters-in-law, Diane Carter and Vicki (Donald) Carter all of Bristol; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The funeral for Mrs. Crump was held Sunday, April 11, in the Pearson- Dial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in the Walkerville Cemetery. The family requested that retired teachers who taught with Mrs. Crump serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Walkerville Baptist Church, 3000 Walkeville Road, Blackshear, 31516, Bristol Baptist Church, 3920 Bill Kimmons Road, Bristol, 31518, or to Douglas Chapel Baptist Church, 174 Douglas Chapel Road, Nicholls, 31554. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.