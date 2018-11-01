WAYCROSS — Luther Thomas Rouse Sr., 89, of Waycross died early Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness. He was born in Waycross to the late E.W. Rouse and Mattie Justice Rouse and made Waycross his home for his entire life. Rouse worked as a brick mason, and was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Along with his parents, Rouse was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jacquelene Rouse, and seven siblings, R.M. Howell, W.H. Howell, Ocie Cobb, Idell Thrift, Annell Johns, Hodge Rouse and Lavada Sears. Rouse is survived by three children, Luther T. Rouse Jr., and his wife, Paula, of Waycross, Deborah Rouse of Waycross, Dianne Holland and her husband, Jerry, of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Mark Harrell and his wife, Maggie, Mandy Lingenfelter and her husband, Jamie, Noah Rouse, Rachel Rouse, Bryn Rouse; great-grandchildren, Mattie Lingenfelter, Landon Lingenfelter, Tyler Harrell, Garrett Harrell, Jacquelene Marissa Harrell, Linc Taylor, Ashlynn Taylor; two sisters, Isabell Delk of Waycross, and Dorothy Murphy and her husband, Johnny, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com.