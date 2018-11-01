WAYCROSS — Lugenia was the third of 12 children to be born to the late Calvin Jackson Sr. and Lillie N. Jackson on March 27, 1951, in Baxley, Georgia. On Friday, September 11, 2020, Mrs. Lugenia Jackson Pierce’s life came to end after an extended illness. She was educated in the Appling County Schools systems where she graduated from Appling County Consolidated High. She worked at Hazlehurst Mills until she retired in 1997 and relocated in the Waycross district to marry the love of her life, Mr. Eugene Pierce. Lugenia became one of Jehovah’s Baptized Witnesses in 1986 and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses where she was fortunate to have two loving families in the Baxley congregation as well as the Waycross congregation. In addition to parents, Lugenia was preceded in death by her siblings, Carol D. Jones, Otha Nell Jackson, Malana E. Solomon, Melva Jean Farrington, Calvin Jackson III, Wilton F. Jackson, Timothy W. Jackson, Sylvia A. Jackson, and Scottie L. Jackson. Survivors include her husband, Eugene Pierce; along with her two children, Benjamin F. Hall Jr. (Serena), Altomonte Springs, Florida, Kaujia P. Slaughter (Joseph), Waycross; two step-children, Antonio Pierce, Gwinett, Georgia, Louise Pierce, Waycross; brothers, Ronald C. Jackson, and Kelton A. Jackson, both of Baxley; brother-in-Law Larry Pierce (Gwendolyn), Waycross; sister-in-law, Gracie Ray (Charles), of Waycross; 10 grands, nine great-grands, and host of loving friends and family. A memorial service was held Monday, September 21, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com Music Funeral Home of Waycross was in charge of the arrangements.