WAYCROSS — Loyd Walker Dyals, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020, at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness. He was born in Ware County to the late John Melvin Dyals and Venie Shope Dyals. He graduated from Wacona High School in 1953 and retired from Seaboard Coastline Railroad as a boilermaker. He was also a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and served in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step-father, Posty Q. Todd; six siblings, Eugene Dyals, Homer Albert Dyals, Whitmer Dyals, Melvin Dyals, Annette Crosby, and Mary Ruth Todd. He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Dyals, of Waycross; two children, Christopher Walker Dyals (Janna), of Rincon, Georgia, and Ginger Dyals Simonin (the late Rick), of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Jared Simonin, Shelby Cook, Kolby Simonin, Ashby Simonin, Lindsay Bach (Brett), Zachary Dyals (Lana), and Bethany Dyals; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Jeannette Barrow (Bill), of Waycross, Quitman Todd, of Waycross, and Winkie Dowling, of Harriett’s Bluff, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will begin receiving friends on Friday at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Due to Covid-19, all attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.