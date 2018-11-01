SAVANNAH — Loy Steven Mitchell Jr., 71, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Memorial Health in Savannah following a brief illness. He was born in Rome, Georgia, to the late Loy Steven Mitchell Sr. and Rosa Duffey Mitchell. He retired from the State of Georgia Department of Family and Children Services in Waycross and also served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Young. He was loved by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Sherry Mitchell of Waycross; seven sons, Jason Mitchell (Jorah) of Waycross, Adam Mitchell (Barbara) of Fort Riley, Kan., Joseph Mitchell of Waycross, Andy Padgett of Waycross, Derick Padgett of Waycross, Clint Padgett (Audra) of Waycross, and B.J. Padgett (Michelle) of Hoboken; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nancye Taylor (Tom) of Cartersville, Georgia, and Lynda Daniel of Calhoun, Georgia; and seven special nieces and nephews in north Georgia. Memorialization will be by cremation. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.