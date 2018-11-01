HOBOKEN — Louise Jones Justice, 89 of Hoboken, died Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, at her residence, following an extended illness. Mrs. Justice was born February 16, 1931, and was the oldest child of the late Edward Benjamin “E.B.” Sr. and Georgia Lee Jones. She was a 1947 graduate of Hoboken High School. Mrs. Justice was a homemaker and had lived in Brantley County for most of her life. She was the widow of John Henry Justice. They had been married for 41 years at the time of his death in 1989. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandsons, Eric Toler, Jeremy Justice, and Robert L. “Bert” Coleman Jr.; her sons-in-law, Don Toler, John M. Wilson and Dennis Padgett; her sister, Carol Jones Chancey; and two brothers, Edward Benjamin “Eddy” Jones Jr. and Sammy David Jones. Survivors include her four children, Sara Justice Toler of Hoboken, David Justice (wife Pam) of Anchor Point, Alaska, Nancy Kay Justice Wilson of Statesboro, and Janet Justice James (husband Chad) of Hartwell, Georgia.; nine grandchildren, Laura Toler of Hoboken, Kerry Waters (Scott) of Glennville, Brian Justice of Brunswick, John (Julie) Williams of Auburn, Ala., Cheryl Griffin (Aaron) Anchor Point, Alaska, Emilie Taulbee (Russ) of Statesboro, Paige Kicklighter (Jay) of Glennville, Loren Coleman of Tampa, Florida, and Lindsey Sparks (Ross) of Fort Collins, Colorado; 14 great-grandchildren, Will Waters (Becca) of Statesboro, Tyler Waters of Glennville, Kathryn Justice of Brunswick, Dixon Williams of Auburn, Alabama, Calum Justice (Amber) of the U.S. Air Force, Anchorage, Alaska, Trinity Griffin of Brunswick, Hampton Snell, Weston Snell, Tatum Snell and Reed Kicklighter all of Glennville; triplets, Maggie, Anna Claire and Banks Taulbee all of Statesboro, and Jayden Sparks of Fort Collins, Colorado; and a great-great-granddaughter, Harper Louise Justice of Anchorage, Alaska; four sisters, Nancy J. Thrift (husband Richard) of Yulee, Fla., Georgia Lee Todd (husband Linton) of Waycross, Susie Jones Deal (husband Jimmie) of Bristol, and Margaret Jones Roberts (husband Billy) of Hoboken; one brother, James Perry Jones (wife Margie) of Hoboken; a sister-in-law, Myrtice Craven of Tallahassee, Florida; and a brotherin- law, Walter Justice (Hazel) of Waycross. A graveside funeral service was held Monday, November 2, from the High Bluff Cemetery in Brantley County with Elder Jason Deal officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hartfh.com. Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.