WAYCROSS — Lorenze “Lencho” Salazar, 77, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence due to complications of diabetes. Born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on August 10, 1942, he lived in Houston, Texas for many years before moving to Waycross in 2000. He worked in landscaping most of his life and enjoyed gardening. Many people will remember him always riding his bicycle around town. He was of the Catholic faith. He was the son of the late Bonifacio and Josefa Garcia Salazar. He also was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Norman Salazar, and a daughter, Beatrice. Lencho leaves behind his two best “pet” friends, Spot and Bella; a stepdaughter, Charlotte Hines and Tami Reigies, of Waycross; a son of unknown whereabouts; best friends and neighbors, Paul and Sherry Brophy, of Waycross; and numerous grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many friends and other relatives. The family will have a celebration of life service for Lencho at a later date. Memorialization was by cremation. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.