BAXLEY — Lora Nell Chancey, 62, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her residence in Baxley. Mrs. Chancey was born in Meridian, Texas, to the late Willie R a y Nitcholas and Mary Inez Davidson Nitcholas. She retired from the Department of Homeland Security, and was formerly employed by FLETC and the Alma radio station. Mrs. Chancey was also formerly employed as secretary for State Rep. Tommy Smith for 10 years. She loved her home state of Texas, rodeoing, barrel racing, and country dancing which she did for the competition. Mrs. Chancey was also very passionate about the town of Nashville and country music. she missed and loved her family in Texas, but her life was with her husband, children, and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Chancey was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Ray Nitcholas and Larry David Nitcholas. Mrs. Chancey loved her husband of 22 years, Edward Chancey Sr., who was larger than life, her rock and the love of her life. She had six children who were the light of her life, Christina Spell (William), Troy Gregory “T.G.” Lee (Chari), Raven Jackson (Brad), Erin Robison, Edward Chancey, Sr. and Jailene Chancey; her grandchildren were her heart, Kylie (Michael), Macey (Maverick), Abbie (Jacob), Johanna, Madley, C.J. and Robin; greatgrandchildren, Grant, Christina, Kambri, Tylan, and Leighton; special cousin, Debbie Liles; special friends, Syble Lee and Joyce Cason; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Chancey wanted to thank her sister-in-law, Maria Oliver, for always being by her side, her brothers-in-law whom she loved dearly, Tim, Rick, and Bill, and her mother-in-law, Shirley Davis. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 13, at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glenville. The family receives friends 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 (today) at the funeral home. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or by viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at musicfh.com. Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.